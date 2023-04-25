Rustlers finish spring scrimmages, send off Rosenberg

RIVERTON – The Central Wyoming College (CWC) soccer teams have been through quite a bit since the beginning of the 2019 season before COVID-19 caused them to look to new leadership. That came in the form of Jakob Rosenberg who helped rebuild the team once, and was asked to do the same during the Rustler and Lady Rustler’s spring scrimmage season.

Rosenberg was the assistant coach for Steven Harrison the past two seasons, ending the fall season with losing records for both the boys and girls of CWC. Now, with just a handful of games for CWC in the spring scrimmage season, Harrison has since left and propelled Rosenberg to the interim head coach once again.

That spring season finished up on Saturday against Northwest College on a brisk, cold morning and afternoon that saw snow being plowed off the pitch just minutes before the kick-off of the girls’ game. Not only was Saturday’s chilly game the last of the season for CWC but it would also mark the final game for Rosenberg as well, something that was obviously bittersweet for the New York resident turned Wyomingite.

“I’m proud. It’s all about the journey,” Rosenberg said after the games. “If you had told me five years ago that I would live in Wyoming for three years and love my time here I would’ve called you a lunatic … I’m just happy for the opportunity. Your first coaching job is just a blessing, and the word blessing doesn’t do it justice.”

CWC coach Jakob Rosenberg coached his last game for the Rustlers Saturday afternoon in Riverton (p/c Carl Cote)

The Lady Rustler’s last spring game went extremely well thanks to goals by freshmen Brynnley Wardle and Felicity Johnstun, putting CWC up 2-0 during an expedited game due to lack of players for Rosenberg’s girls.

CWC’s girls won the game 2-0 after it was moved to 30-minute halves and shrunken to just seven versus seven, leading to a good scrimmage for Rosenberg to hang his hat on as he also exits Wyoming.

After that, a full time game between the Rustlers and Northwest College’s Trappers took place and saw the first half end 0-0 with some great defense and few physical plays keeping the fans yearning for more. After the half it was the Trappers who would find the goal, dropping two into the net in a friendly scrimmage that ended with a Rustler being ejected from the game after a scrum.

Dorian Penner took a shot on a volley against North Western Saturday in Riverton (p/c Carl Cote)

Rustler Freshman Juan Maya navigated through a double team from Northwestern Saturday (p/c Carl Cote)

Now that the spring season is over Rosenberg will head back to New York to help coach a U17 travel team before completing job interviews in both New York and Virginia, putting the East Coast-based coach back on that side of the map.

“We’ll see where the next step takes me,” Rosenberg said.

Even though Rosenberg’s replacement, Ken DeCook, has been found and hired it doesn’t mean that Barlow and the rest of the CWC athletic department isn’t sad to see Rosenberg leave after everything he’s done for the school and the soccer teams.

“He’s done a great job for us filling in and keeping things together here,” Barlow said. “We’ll miss him a lot.”

By: Shawn O’Brate