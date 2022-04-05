Rustler Rodeo had good showing at CSU event

The Central Wyoming College Rustlers rodeo team once again made their name known this past weekend when they competed in Fort Collins, Colorado.

“It was a good rodeo,” coach Drew Schrock said, “we always can win more but our group did what they could with what they had.”

The team finished strong overall but it was once again Jett VanBiezen and Shelby Weltz whose names continued to rise above the rest.

Also bringing the heat to the competition was second year rustler Dustin Thompson who came out on top of everybody in the short round with an average steer wrestling time of 4.3 seconds.

The arena at Colorado State University was a subject that Schrock and the team prepared for all week last week, and it’s something that the team knew might make a difference.

“The arena is kind of small, the stock was tough,” Schrock said about the square arena, “Things just have to be right at a place like that.”

VanBiezen didn’t seem to have a problem as he continued his superb season, finishing the second day with a blistering 5.4-second time in the short go in steer wrestling with help from his teammate.

Steer wrestling seems to be coach Schrock’s most high-powered, consistent group of rustlers and that’s okay with him:

“Most of our (steer wrestlers) stay getting back (to qualifying),” Schrock said, “They keep knocking down their times.”

Outside of steer wrestling there’s also ladies’ goat tying where Weltz had yet another great showing, this time with a 7.3 second time in goat tying. She eventually finished sixth in the average but over the past few weeks Weltz’s times have been getting better and better, this time improving from her 8.1 second and 9.5 second times last week.

Weltz, a third-year Rustler, is about to enter her final two events in a CWC jacket before transferring to a school in Canada.

“We’re gonna miss her,” Schrock stated after her awesome weekend, “she has a great attitude, she does so much more than just show up at the rodeos. She’s a great student overall and she just shows up everyday, we’ll miss her.”

The CWC Rustlers team travels to Casper this coming weekend, the closest event for the team outside of the meet in October that takes place in Riverton. With that being said, this is the event that Rustlers fans should travel to if they are anywhere near central Wyoming to support their CWC rodeo team.

“It’s right down the road,” Schrock said, “this would be a good one to go to.”

Schrock and the Rustlers head to Casper Friday looking to qualify as many athletes as they can before traveling to the University of Wyoming at the end of the month.