Rustler Golf Scramble coming up in June

By CWC Athletic Media

The CWC Booster Club will be co-hosting its 2nd Annual Rustler Scramble with Blueprint Energy on Saturday, June 25th at the Riverton Country Club. The format is an 18-hole, 4-person scramble. Tee-off is set for 9am at the RCC.

Entry Fee:

$100/Player | $400/Team



Sponsorship Form:

Hole Sponsor – $150

Team Sponsor – $400

Hole & Team Sponsor – $500



Includes:

18-hole greens fee, cart rental, hole prizes

*sponsorship will include signage at a tee box



Awards: Hole prizes and team awards will be given upon completion of the event.

Top 3 teams awarded.



Registration forms are located at Tyler Watson-State Farm or at the Riverton Country Club (Pro Shop).



Participants must submit the registration form and entry fee by June 17, 2022.

Cash or check only. Checks can be made payable to “CWC Booster Club”



**All money raised will go towards student-athlete scholarships**