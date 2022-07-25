RTO Point-S is looking for Mechanic!

Mechanic needed for local repair business. Duties include diagnosing mechanical problems in cars and light trucks. Do repairs such as brakes, air conditioning, water pumps, and other related engine and drive train items. Need to provide your own tools. Prefer ASE Certified Mechanic, but will work to get someone certified as well. Diagnosing mechanical problems is an important part of this position. Work mainly M-F with every other Saturday until 1pm. Depending on experience and qualifications, pay may start hourly and then go to commission basis.

