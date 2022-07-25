RTO Point S is looking for an Oil & Lube Technician

Everyone wants their vehicle to last as long as possible. The best way to achieve trouble-free motoring is with routine maintenance. RTO Point S is hiring an Oil & Lube Technician. Point S does more than just tires. Our team of certified mechanics perform a variety of vehicle maintenance. Domestic or import, new or not-so-new, become a part of the certified technicians at Point S that have the skills and expertise to provide top of the line service to customers.

At RTO Point S, we take great pride in what we do. Providing top-notch customer service is our priority, whether it’s an oil and filter change, supplying the community with new tires, or performing an extensive repair.

Pick up an application, or drop off a resume at 613 S Federal Blvd or call (307) 856-9744 for more information.