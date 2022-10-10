RPD Weekend Report: Knife Wound Investigated; $1K value in goods reported stolen in break-in

Riverton Police Blotter from 10/7/22 to 0700 hours on 10/10/72

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Officers contacted the two subjects at 9:26 a.m. in the 400 block of Birch Avenue and found that one of them, Robin Blind, 41, Riverton, had a BAC of 0.119 along with two City warrants and he was arrested.

This call originally came in as an ambulance assist at 2:32 p.m. on the 7th to an address on Arapahoe Drive, but when officers arrived they found a 31-year-old male with a 2 inch deep 5 inch long laceration to his left bicep. The fellow told officers that his girlfriend had assaulted him with a knife. After gaining further information from him, officers located Lynae Hamilton, 27, Ethete in the area. Hamilton admitted to having stabbed her boyfriend “Because he was beating on me” but no signs of injury or assault were found on her and she was arrested for Aggravated Assault.

Police were called from a friend of a woman who allegedly needed assistance in the 400 block of Federal Boulevard. Officers contacted the friend and found that she needed help for a sore leg. A routine check for wants found that Andrea Amende, 36, Riverton had a County warrant for failure to appear and she was arrested.

A fifteen-year-old male from Riverton was arrested for minor under the influence with a BAC of .217 in the 300 block of West Park Avenue on the 8th at 12:13 a.m.

A vehicle without license plates was pulled over at 9:06 p.m. in the 800 block of South Federal on the 8th and the driver was cited for no registration or insurance. The passenger, Dovonah Sunrhodes, 21, Riverton, had three county warrants for failure to appear and was arrested.

A 14-year-old Riverton girl was cited for MUI with a BAC of .007 and a15-year-old Saint Stephens girl also cited for MUI with a BAC of .168. In addition, a 17-year-old runaway was located and returned to his guardian.

Patrol Calls:

A break-in at a shed in the 1100 block of East Washington was reported from at 10:12 a.m. Over $1,000 worth of Christmas Items and books were reported stolen. A report was taken.

A report is pending on television sets and DVDs that were reported stolen from a home on Apache Avenue at 10:46 a.m. on the 7th.

A complaint was received at 11:15 a.m. from the 600 block of South 2nd West about heavy equipment being parked on sidewalks there. No violations were noted by responding officers but they talked with the vehicle’s owners who agreed to move them in the interest of being good neighbors.

A report was received of a house break-in on Palisades Court in Riverton at 2:42 pm. A report is pending.

An 18-year-old female was reported missing from the 1300 block of Webbwood Road. The information was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office as the address was in their jurisdiction.

A suspicious occurrence was reported in the 200 block of Bell Avenue at 11:08 p.m. on the 7th. A police report indicated the driver’s door had faulty wiring and could not be locked. The car had been gone through but apparently nothing was missing.

Police responded to a call that a member of the Army Reserve was going through a rough time and that the reporting party was unable to contact him. Police contacted the man and he was put in contact with his Sgt. in the Army Guard.

Police received a report at 4:43 a.m. about a gunshot in the 600 block of Eagle Drive. A police report said Officers interviewed a number of people involved who all stated that the argument had been verbal only and while a .22 caliber shell casing was located in the parking lot but no one knew anything about that either.

A truck that was reported parked by loading docks in the alley of the 600 block of Federal later disappeared from that location and when the owner was contacted he advised that it was stolen. The vehicle contained a wallet with $400 in cash, numerous tools and a green Beretta Nano 9 mm pistol. Security camera footage of the area is being reviewed. The missing truck is described as a Black 2014 Ford F-150 Wyoming plate #10t13504. Both the pistol and the truck have been entered into NCIC.

A report is pending on the theft of a wallet from the 100 block of North Broadway Avenue at 8:40 a.m. on the 8th. The victim said the wallet was taken from the bar and had already been used at Loaf ‘N Jug and at an ATM machine for a cash withdrawal.

A pit bull dog was captured by officers and taken to the PAWS for Life Animal League Shelter after being very aggressive with a man and his kids at 12:13 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal.

Police were called after a person called and said he had tripped with a knife and stabbed himself in the stomach, and then pulled the knife out. A police report said the wound was a relatively minor cut to chest. After the ambulance transported the fellow officers talked with a witness who said the self inflicted wound may have been intentional. Officer contacted the hospital and passed this information on to them.

A Caller phoned in at 2:53 p.m. on the 8th to report his truck had been broken into earlier in the morning. He had video surveillance of the incident. – Review of video showed five individuals who appeared to be juveniles entering and going through the truck. Nothing was reported missing. A police report said “Don’t make it easy for these guys – Remove firearms and other items of value and lock your vehicles.”

A personalized license plate by a vendor at this past weekend’s Fremont Fiber Fest was reported stolen Saturday. The plate was 5-WOOL. A report was taken and the license plate was entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center).

A resident on Rose Lane reported a firearm identified as a .357 revolver, was missing from his home on Sunday. A report was taken.