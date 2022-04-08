RPD: Warrant Arrests; Theft Investigated; Shoplifting

Riverton Police Department reports from 4/6/22 to 4/7/22 at 7 a.m.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Casandra Goggles, 49, Kinnear, arrested for Public Intoxication, and

Jeffrey Headley, 34, St. Stephens, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 2:04 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing Avenue

Kathleen Vargas, 25, Riverton, arrested on three (3) Riverton Police Warrants at 2:46 p.m. at an address on Spencer Street

Deanna Root, 29, Riverton, arrested at 9:22 p.m. on East Monroe for three outstanding Fremont County warrants

April Badhawk, 39, Ethete, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, and three RPD warrants at 2:53 a.m. on the 7th in the200 block of West Adams.

Patrol Calls:

A fawn deer was struck by a vehicle and suffered a broken leg on North 8th West and was dispatched by a patrol officer just after 9 a.m.

A report is pending on an incident in which an apparent intoxicated man entered a business on West Main Street and asked for money at 2:02 p.m. The man left the area.

A report is pending on an alleged theft from the music department at Central Wyoming College reported at 2:12 p.m.

A minor fender bender was reported at 3:47 p.m. between a green colored Subaru and a white Toyota at an address on North Federal Boulevard.

A report is pending on an alleged intoxicated man trying to get into vehicles on North Federal Boulevard. The report was made at 5:35 p.m.

A report is pending on a shoplifting incident at Walmart reported at 5:36 p.m.

A report is pending on a welfare check for an incoming Riverton passenger on United Express who had not checked in with family.