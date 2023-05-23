RPD: Wallet Theft Caught On Video; Protection Order Violation

The Riverton Police Report received 5/23/22 at 0700 hours.

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.

May 22

9:01 a.m. 400 block North Federal at East Lincoln – Sarah Adams, 38, Riverton was the driver of a car which was stopped for a traffic violation. Routine checks revealed an active Fremont County arrest warrant for her and she was taken into custody.

9:04 a.m. 2001 West Sunset, RHS – A 15year-old Riverton girl was cited for Unlawful contact after she assaulted a 14-year-old Riverton girl.

10:22 a.. 400 block North Federal – A woman reported losing her wallet at the North Federal car wash which was then stolen. The car wash has a video of the person finding the wallet and putting in their truck. The truck and its owner have been identified and a report is pending.

11:34 a.m. Apache Avenue – A catalytic converter was stolen off of a vehicle parked in front of a residence. A report is pending.

2:15 p.m. 2200 block Prairie Road – A report is pending on a call requesting help during an alleged domestic assault.

2:47 p.m. 500 block East Park – Ongoing problem was reported with prior arrests of former spouse for violating conditions of a protection order which he is again violating. A report taken and forwarded to the Fremont County Attorney for further action.

7:04 p.m. Birch Avenue – A resident had been evicted from a residence and no one was supposed to be inside, but people where there. A report is pending.

8:15 p.m. Fairgrounds Drive – Kenny Murillo, 40, Hudson was arrested for public intoxication.

8:43 p.m. North First Street – An officer assisted in getting a 32-year-old female mental subject calmed down enough so that she could be transported to the hospital.