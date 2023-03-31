RPD: Vehicle Break-in Reported; Domestic Battery Arrest

Riverton Police reports

March 29

• 8:59 a.m. 200 block South Sixth Street – A vehicle was broken into overnight and a set of headphones with a value of $30 was taken.

• 11:32 a.m. 800 block North Federal Boulevard, city hall – Summer Kilcrease, 20, Ethete, was served an RPD warrant.

• 2:24 p.m. 500 block North Smith Road – A ticket for an animal problem was issued. A report is pending.

• 4:16 p.m. 400 block West Washington – A reporting party asked dispatch to send officers, and explained that someone had followed her home from the clinic. A report is pending for assault.

• 4:32 p.m. 700 block North Federal Boulevard – Tyrel Bell, 21, Riverton, was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a pipe with methamphetamine residue on it, and probation and parole had also placed a hold on him.

• 5:23 p.m. 300 block South First Street – A reporting party said a man had assaulted him and requested an ambulance. A report was initiated and all involved have been interviewed.

• 6:38 p.m. 300 block South Federal Boulevard – A report of a Suburban pulling a mattress behind the vehicle headed north on Federal Boulevard was made. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

• 7:05 p.m. 1100 block Eastview Drive – A report of a man with a bandana over his face was attempting to get inside a residence where he was not supposed to be was taken. The 18-year-old man was gone on arrival but officers prepared a trespass notice for him.

• 8:59 p.m. 300 block East Fremont Avenue – A report came in of a person punched in the face, with the culprit in one of the rooms. Officers contacted Donald Antelope, 32, Fort Washakie, and he was arrested for domestic assault.

• 11:35 p.m.100 block North Broadway – Officers responded to a report of a man laying on the ground with his pants down. Shawn Kirsch, 51, Riverton, was arrested for public intoxication with a blood-alcohol content measured at .224 percent.

March 30

• 1:59 a.m. 2200 block Rose Lane – Officers responded to a report of a group of people going through cars in the neighborhood. The subjects were gone when police arrived but surveillance footage was reviewed and a report was taken.

• At 3:08 a.m. 3000 block College Hill Drive – Treyvale Bigmedicine, 27, Riverton, was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly slapping a woman and taking her phone.