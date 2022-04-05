RPD: Two DUI Arrests; Vandalism incidents; Shoplifting

Riverton Police Report from 4/1/22 to 4/4/22

All individuals arrested or cited are presumed Innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Three subjects were arrested at 4:40 p.m. on the April 1st on the Bike Path where it crosses East Pershing for Public Intoxication. They were 49-year-old Clement Eagle of Arapahoe, 44-year-old Aaron C’Hair of Ethete and 34-year-old Rosetta Piper of Riverton, who was also arrested for two RPD warrants.

Marty Moore, 40, Riverton, arrested for Use of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana and for Damaging Property at 8:50 p.m. at an address on North Federal Boulevard.

Connie Goulet, 51, Lander, arrested at 2:18 a.m. on April 2nd at East Monroe and South Federal for Driving While Under the Influence and possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Reed Logan, 36, Arapahoe, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and on a Fremont County warrant at 1:57 a.m. on April 3rd on the 1300 block of South Federal.

Jarred Bearcomesout, 32, Fort Washakie, arrested for a Fremont County warrant and for Public Intoxication at 5:06 p.m. at East Monroe and South 1st Street.

Patrol Calls:

A report is pending on a vehicle crash that occurred April 1 at 9:50 a.m. called in from North Federal and Webbwood Road about a vehicle speeding south on the street. No other information was available.

A two-vehicle collision on the 1st was reported at 9:58 a.m. on South Broadway that involved personal injuries. There was road blockage for a time.

A report is pending on a shoplifting incident at Walmart at 7:26 a.m. on the 2nd.

A tagging incident was reported on a building on North Broadway Avenue at 8:10 a.m. on the 2nd.

A two-vehicle collision was reported at 11:00 a.m. in a turning lane to a business on North Federal Boulevard

A two-year-old child was walking around unaccompanied in the Redwood Drive area at 2:20 p.m. Neighbors reported they could not find a responsible adult. A report is pending.

A small child was left unattended inside a vehicle in a parking lot on North Federal. A report is pending.

A vandalism was reported at an address on East Adams Avenue where unknown suspects entered an apartment and tagged walls inside with spray paint. There was no forced entry. There are no suspects at this time.

An accusation of animal neglect at an address on East Main Street was called in to police at 6:38 a.m. on the 2nd. A report is pending.

A dispute over medications resulted in a call to police from East Jefferson Avenue at 8:50 p.m.. A report is pending.

A report is pending on a shoplifting incident at Walmart reported Sunday at 1:04 p.m. where a group of people sitting on the floor removed items that allegedly had not been paid for from their backpacks.

A reported stolen White GMC pickup truck was recovered by police at East Main and South Third East at 1:09 p.m. on Sunday.