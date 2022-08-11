RPD: Twenty arrests, Six Cited; Asleep Driver Crashed on River Lane; Man injured when kicked in the head

Riverton Police Blotter, 8-5-22 to 0700 hours on 8-11-22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Raquel Shakespeare, 22, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 7:28 a.m. in t he 1500 block of North Federal on 8/10

Stephanie Behan, 36, arrested on a RPD Warrant at 10:37 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Main

Tracy Wagon, 51, arrested at 11:34 a.m. in the 400 block of West Adams Avenue on a Probation and Parole hold.

Devin Oldman, 29, Cited for Assault at 4:15 p.m. in the 300 block of North Federal on the 9th. Upon arrival officers broke up a fight between two individuals. Devin Oldman, 29 years of age, apparently had made the first physical move. He was cited for assault and released from the scene.

An 18-year-old female was cited for unsafe backing after a collision at West Main and South 4th West at 4:40 p.m. on the 9th. She also had a municipal warrant and was arrested and transported to the police department where she and her mother both signed a promise to appear and was then released.

Cherlynn Tillman, 30, cited for Improper Lane Change, Registration violation and No Insurance at 6:09 p.m. in the 1000 block of River Lane. A 2005 Green Chevrolet Silverado was south bound in the 1300 block of South Federal Blvd when the driver, Cherlynn Tillman, apparently fell asleep and drifted across both lanes of north bound traffic, ran over a delineator post, struck a billboard and continued on through a chain link fence before coming to rest against a large bush. Major damage to the vehicle and an estimated $6,000 property damage. Tillman was cited for Improper lane change, registration violation and no insurance. Her two passengers were taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

An 18-year-old Male was cited for Property Destruction at 11:41 p .m. in the 1900 block of North Federal Boulevard. The male stated he had gone into a shed, which was for sale on the lot at Sutherands, to “Let off steam” Damage was estimated to be $200.00.

Belinda Arthur, 42, was arrested on a RPD Warrant at 3:46 p.m. at Riverton City Park. A call came in to police reporting people at a picnic table were passing around a bottle. Officers checked and found that the folks at the table were sharing a water bottle. However one of them, Arthur, had an active Riverton PD warrant and was arrested on that.

Treyvale Bigmedicine. 27, arrested for Felony Aggravated Assault and Battery. A report was received of a fight in the 600 block of East Pershing Avenue at 4:30 p .m. on the 10th and that one individual was kicking another person who was on the ground. The male victim was transported to the hospital and determined to have a large left side subdural brain bleed and was being prepped for life flight.

Emiliano Guzman, 24, arrested on an active Fremont County Warrant and for Possession of Methamphetamine. While assisting the fire department on a fire call an RPD officer recognized one of the onlookers as Emiliano Guzman who had an active Fremont County arrest warrant. He was arrested and transported to the station and when searched he was found to be in possession of 1.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Breandon Frankson, 29, arrested at 6:16 p. m. in the 2300 biock of East Park at Smith Road on a Fremont County Warrant. A report was received of a male hitting a female at that addresss. Subjects all claimed that they weren’t fighting, just playing around. On of them, Brandon Frankson, initially provided a false name, but his real name was given and he was found have to a Fremont county warrant out for his arrest along with two citations to be served. He was arrested.

A domestic abuse call was received at 11:37 p.m. in the 100 block of South Federal on the 10th. According to a Police Report, Brindin White, 33 years of age with a blood alcohol level of .256, was arrested for domestic battery as he had punched his girlfriend Lacey SunRhodes. In addition, Lacey SunRhodes, who had a blood alcohol content of .295, had an active County arrest warrant and she too was arrested.

Isaac Spoonhunter , 40, arrested for Public Intoxication on the 5th at 3:35 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal

Renee Sage, 37, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant and for Use of a Toxic Substance. According to a RPD report, Sage was huffing air duster. She was arrested. Three children ages 12, 10 and four were turned over to child welfare services.

Three subjects identified as Frank Hernandez, 38; an 18-year-old male; and Natasha Keele, 36, were all arrested at 12:06 a.m. on the 6th in the 600 block of North Broadway for Unlawful Entry into an occupied structure and Property Destruction after they went into a house and allegedly started beating an occupant there.

Melissa Apodaca, no age reported, was arrested at 5:17 a.m. at an address on Sunnyside Avenue for Domestic Battery.

Auburn Bell, 23, arrested at 6:30 p.m. on the 6th in the 400 block of West Main on a Fremont County Warrant and for Interference for giving the responding officer a false identity.

Naveda Whiting-Piapot, 33, was cited for Battery in the 600 block of West Fremont Avenue at 7:20 p.m. on the 6th.

Coleman Stagner, 29, was cited for Shoplifting $12 worth of Junk food from the 800 block of North Federal. He was also trespassed from the business.

A 17-year-old male was arrested at 10:08 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal on three Fremont County Warrants.

Martin Harris was arrested at 10:33 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing on the 6th for Public Intoxication

Michelle Harris, 34, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 3:54 pm. in the 800 block of North Federal.

A report is pending on a vehicle versus pedestrian crash reported at 3:14 p.m. at East Pershing and North Federal in which the driver of a white pickup was cited

Cecelia Warren, 30, arrested on a Municipal Warrant and Possession of Methamphetamine at 5:16 p.m. in the 400 block of Spruce Street.

Nahid Sweaney, 66, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 10:14 p.m. on the 7th in the 200 block of East Park Avenue.

Patrol calls:

Police responded to Teter Park at 1100 North Broadway at 8:34 a.m. on on Tuesday. According to the RPD, Vandals had broken the floats off in the toilet so that the water would not shut off and had wedged the sink faucets open so that water there would not shut off also. They had then plugged all of the drains with toilet paper, effectively flooding the area. Finally, they used a permanent marker to write graffiti on the walls. There was no damage estimate value in the report. Local residents were interviewed and alerted but no further information was available.

A 17-year-old male juvenile was taken into protective custody at 8:50 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal on the 9th after a he made a police report on an alleged assault.

A police report was filed at 12:55 p.m. on the 10th in the 200 block of North 9th East. A police report indicated a check for $509.70 was accepted for payment on a rifle and later refused for insufficient funds. Business owner had contacted the lady who wrote it and she said she would bring in cash but never showed. Officers contacted her and she said things had gotten hectic due to a fire at her residence and would come in and pay. Business owner was advised and will let us know if she still doesn’t show.

At 3:16 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing, a 54-year-old male had an extremely high blood alcohol content and was taken to the hospital.

A badly injured deer fawn struck at 10:16 pm. in the 200 block of Webbwood Road on the 10th was put out of its misery.

A report of a dog running at loose that was aggressive was received from the 300 block of Kinnikinnick Drive at 10:46 pm. Animal control contacted the owner who advised the gate to her yard was broken allowing the dog to run free. Said she would fix it. A verbal warning was given.

A Riverton business in the 300 block of North Federal reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill at 2:50 p.m. on the 5th. Police reported they would review surveillance footage and attempt to ID a suspect.

Police were notified at 12:32 a.m. on the 6th of a subject attempting to steal firewood under a deck in the 1200 block of East Park that did not belong to him. The Landlord was advised and would take care of it.

Two juveniles, ages five and 10, were reportedly taking candy without permission at 11:49 a.m. in the 1000 block of Fairground Drive on the 6th. A police report indicated the kid’s parents would handle the issue.

A “Dine and Dash” incident was reported at 8:22 pm. from a business in the 700 block of East Main Street after a table of people walked out without paying. There is video footage of the suspects. A report is pending.