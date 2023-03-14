RPD Tuesday: Missing Firearm Reported; Domestic Battery Arrest

Riverton Police Report received 3/14/23 at 0700 Hours

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

March 13

7:03 a.m. 1733 North Federal – Walmart- A delivery semi truck struck a pole. A police report indicated damage in excess of a thousand dollars to the semi trailer – no damage to the pole.

8:49 a.m. 2500 block East Monroe – Criminal Entry Complaint – Nothing was damaged or missing from a blue Pacifica but an orange rescue tool used for breaking windows and cutting set belts that was not hers was found in her vehicle, which had been left unlocked. Report taken.

9:17 a.m. 800 block North Federal – A reported intoxicated man was passed out in the lobby. A 21-year-old male was moved along.

10:31 a.m. 600 block West Fremont Avenue – A 30-year-old male subject sleeping by a trash can in the alley was awakened and moved along.

11:42 a.m. 900 block West Sunset – A Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy struck a fire hydrant. No damage was reported to the fire hydrant, but the damage to the truck consisted of the passenger side running board. A report was taken.

11:58 a.m. 1400 block North Federal – Charles Roskowske, 43, Riverton, was pulled over for driving a vehicle with expired registration. A routine check for wants revealed a Riverton Municipal warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody.

12:49 p.m. 1300 block Fir Street – – Parking lot fender bender with a Ford striking a parked Subaru. Damage was in excess of a thousand dollars and a report was taken.

1:12 p.m. 400 East Jefferson – A Domestic dispute was verbal only. One of those involved, Clifton Littlethunder, 26, Riverton, was found to have a Fremont County warrant and was arrested.

2:08 p.m. 5900 block Bridger Drive – When officers arrived on scene to provide a civil standby, Warren Larose, 40, Riverton, was there and he was arrested for an aggravated assault which was alleged to have occurred at that location on 3/12/23.

3:08 p.m. 800 block Yvonne Drive – Missing Firearm. The reporting party said that his front door may not have been locked as it is defective. Missing gun was last seen late last December and is described as a Diamondback AR-15 valued at $550. Gun has been entered into NCIC.

3:54 p.m. 2100 West Sunset – SageWest Hospital – A 62-year-old male hanging out and bothering staff at the Emergency Room was given a courtesy ride to City Hall so that he could catch a bus ride home.

4:58 p.m. 300 block Spire Drive – An 11-year-old female was home alone and didn’t know where her Mother was at. A report is pending.

March 14

12:09 a.m. Riverton area – A female called the crisis line and said she was having suicidal thoughts. A report is pending.

12:11 a.m. 700 block North First – Roland McHoes, 38, Riverton, was arrested for domestic battery for having struck another household member in the face.

3:24 a.m. 300 block South First Street – Girlfriend was backing her car out and ran over her boyfriends foot. Boyfriend said he was wearing a boot and was okay.

5:31 a.m. 800 block West Main Street – A woman said her boyfriend kicked her out of her house and would not give her her son. A report is pending.