RPD Thursday Blotter: Man tried to steal nearly $1K of meat from Smith’s; Girl bitten by Unvaccinated Dog; Bat found on door frame

Riverton Police Blotter 9-8 to 9-9-22 at 0700 Hours

All perrsons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

A 15-year-old Riverton girl was cited for possession of Tobacco at Riverton High School with a citation to be served for Possession of Marijuana. The call was reported at 8:39 a.m. at 2001 West Sunset Drive

Store employees at Smith’s Food and Drug watched a fellow place numerous packages of meat into a shopping cart at 10:34 a.m. on Thursday and then later place the meat into Smith’s grocery bags which he had brought in his pocket. He then rolled his cart through the check-out area and was confronted by store personnel. He fled the scene but was later located by responding officers at the library and was identified by store employees as the person who had stolen the meat. In addition to that, he was also found to have a Fremont County warrant for his arrest. Thomas Shakespeare, 39, Arapahoe was arrested. The items he had attempted to steal were rung-up for a total of $937.18.

A 14-year-old Riverton girl was cited at the High School for possession of tobacco (a vaping device) at 11:00 a.m.

Mychal Goggles, 28, Saint Stephens was cited for shoplifting at Family Dollar at 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing.

Officers contacted Janelle Bell, 27 yoa from Riverton, and found that there were seven city warrants for her arrest. In a search incident to arrest she was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and trace amounts of methamphetamine and was cited for possession of those substances.

Odell Shine Black, 32, Riverton, was arrested on a request from Probation & Parole with a BAC of .122 at an address on Sioux Avenue

An 11-year-old Riverton girl suffered a dog bite that broke the skin in the 2300 block of Walnut Drive in the Wind River Estates Thursday at 5:55 p.m. The owner of a brown male pit bull was contacted and produced the dog which had not been vaccinated. Arrangements were made to have it quarantined and Daniel Erb, 46, Riverton, was cited for Vicious Animal.

This originally came in as a REDDI report at 11:52 p.m. The driver was contacted and did have an open container of alcohol in the vehicle but passed all field sobriety tests. A routine check for warrants revealed that there were two active Park County warrants for her arrest. Lydia Yellowbear, 25, Lander, was arrested on those warrants and cited for open container.

Levi Chancellor, 27, Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County warrant for Failure to Appear at 12:53 a.m. on the 9th in the 300 block of North Federal.

Patrol Calls:

A bat was found hanging in the front door of trim in the 1400 block of Redwood Drive at 3:39 p.m.