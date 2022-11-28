RPD Thanksgiving Blotter: Firearm Stolen from Unlocked Vehicle; Four Methamphetamine Arrests

Riverton Police Report from 11/23/22

8:46 a.m. – Vicious Animal – A person was attacked by a dog behind The Depot at Main and First, skin was broken, report came from the E.R. The dog was a subject of an earlier complaint. A report is pending.

8:56 a.m. – PI Crash – 1400 North Federal – A Police report stated, “This may have been an intentional assault with a vehicle. The victim was an employee who was struck from behind and knocked onto the hood of a black Ford Taurus. The driver then accused the business of owing him $1,000 before leaving the scene. The employee had sore ribs as a result of the impact. There is a 49-year-old male suspect from Ethete and investigation continues.

9:53 a.m. 100 block South 5th East – A fraud of over $3,000 was reported. A report is pending.

10:15 a.m. 100 block West Fremont – Theft – A vandalism report was received but it was not a vandalism but it was an auto burglary, a police report stated. $6 in change was taken and a Blue Trac cell phone was left in the vehicle by the burglar. It is unknown if the cell phone belongs to the burglar or was possibly taken in another burglary. Investigation continues.

12:52 p.m. Hillside Avenue – Porch Pirate – A UPS Delivery was stolen from the front of an address by a woman who was spotted picking up a package and driving way west of Riverview. The package contained a $140 head shaver. A report is pending.

1:08 p.m. – 400 block East Main – Theft – $90 worth of clothing is missing and a 32-year-old Riverton woman has been listed as a suspect.

5:11 p.m. – 1000 block East Adams – Theft of Firearm – A black Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm semi-automatic pistol with six rounds of ammunition valued at $450 was taken from an unlocked black 2020 Ford pick up. Pistol has been entered into NCIC.

7:19 p.m. 600 block West Main – Arrest – The owner of the vehicle with its trunk open and many items inside who then took off was contacted and found to have a Fremont county warrant for his arrest. Rodney Connolly, 39, Cheyenne was taken into custody and during routine processing found to have a felony amount of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl on his person was also charged with that.

10:54 p.m. – 900 East Sunset – Arrest – Robin Blind, 41, Riverton was arrested on two Riverton Municipal warrants.

11:27 p.m. South 2nd East at East Monroe – Drugs – A vehicle was stopped for no registration and a routine check on the two occupants revealed they both had Municipal warrants for their arrest. Michael Cousineau, 43, Riverton was arrested and Katie Eagleroad, 40, Riverton was also taken into custody. In a search incident to arrest Eagleroad was found to be in possession of Marijuana and methamphetamine and was also charged with that.

November 24

1:20 a.m. 1300 block South Federal – Arrest – A vehicle was pulled over for having expired plates and the driver, Canada Long, 38, Riverton was found to have a Hot Springs County warrant for his arrest. In a search incident to his arrest he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance for which he did not have a prescription and was also charged with that.

2:09 a.m. 1300 block South Federal – Arrest – Tyler Newton, 31, Pavillion was contacted and found to have 2 Fremont county warrants for his arrest. During a search of his person incident to the arrest, two plastic baggies with methamphetamine residue were found and he was also charged with possession.