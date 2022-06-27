RPD: Ten Arrests over Weekend; Thefts; Oven Fire; Credit Card Fraud

Riverton Police Blotter 6/24 through 0700 hours on 6/27/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Lucas Sanchez, 41, Riverton, arrested at 11:43 p.m. on the 24th in an alley in the 800 block of North Federal for Public Intoxication and a RPD Warrant

A 29-year-old female from Kinnear was Cited for Shoplifting a two pair of sunglasses, in the 300 block of North Federal at 1:01p.m.

Christopher SunRhodes, 68, Arapahoe and Matthew Chingman, 26, Fort Washakie. SunRhodes was arrested for Public Intoxication and Chingman was arrested for Public Intoxication and three RPD Warrants at 5:07 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal

Cory SunRhodes, 35 and Delray Quiver, 44, both of Fort Washakie arrested for Public Intoxication and Chauncey Friday, 55, Riverton arrested for Public Intoxciation at 10:17 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing Avenue

Stella Duran, 29, Ethete and Brandon Makeshine, 28, Arapahoe arrested at 1;47 a.m. on 6/25 in the 2300 block of Oak Lane. Duran for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and a RPD Warrant and Makeshine for Possession of Marijuana, a Fremont County Warrant and Public Intoxication.

Alexia Wallowingbull, 19, Riverton, arrested on four (4) Fremont County warrants and Isiah Monroe, 23, Arapahoe, arrested on 6/26 for a RPD Warrant at 8:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Major Avenue

Michael Lott, 52, Riverton, arrested at 9:27 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Washington after driving a vehicle into the side of a garage. He was charged with Driving While Under the Influence.

Gabriella Buffalo, 22, Riverton, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance – marijuana, Driving While Under the Influence with a Child Passenger and on a Fremont County Warrant at 3:17 a.m. on the 6/27 on Hill Street in Riverton.

Patrol Calls:

A property destruction call was reported to an office at 9:04 a.m. in the 2100 block of Garnet Drive in Riverton. Offers were unable to verify if damage was vandalism or from the wind.

An injured squirrel was reported with dart through him in the 400 block of East Madison. The squirrel was known to the reporting party as it apparently frequenter her bird feeder. An officer report the squirrel was fine.

A city worker found drug paraphernalia at City Park at 11:56 a.m. It was turned over to the police.

A report is pending on an alleged theft of water services from an address in the 100 block of South 5th Street East

A theft of equipment was reported from a building in the 1800 block of West Main Street at 5:10 p.m.

A reporting party called police to report a woman apparently confused and walking along the 500 block of North Second Street East at 1-:01 p.m. An officer provide a courtesy ride home for the woman.

A car reported to be parked and blocking a neighbor’s driveway was reported at 9:03 a.m. on the 25th. A report is pending.

A complaint was phoned in about dogs barking all night long from the 600 block of North 10th Street East at 9:21 a.m.

An RPD Officer assisted putting out a fire in an oven in a home in the 1000 block of Big Horn Drive at 10:38 a.m.

A caller reported their vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Sapphire Drive was broken into and the key stolen. The report came in at 11 a.m.

A credit card fraud report was taken at 2:32 a.m. on the 26th from a resident in the 400 block of North 2nd Street East.

A noise complaint from a residence in the 1300 block of South Federal was received at 10:40 pm. The subjects involved agreed to keep the music level down.

A report is pending on a complaint of suspicious activity, that is yelling and screaming and doors slamming in the 700 block of North Hill Street at 5:35 p.m. on the 27th. A report is pending.