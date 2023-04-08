RPD – Teens Cited for Vape Pen Use at RHS; Another $100 Counterfeit Bill Passed

Riverton Police Department Reports from4/6/23 to 0700 hours on 4/7/23

All Suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

7:49 a.m. 800 block West Main – A report of threatening behavior was taken for documentation of the threats.

8:03 a.m. 2100 block North Federal – A subject reportedly stole a 12 pack of bee and a bottle of Bacardi Rum and presented a counterfeit $100 bill to pay. When payment was refused the suspect fled. The suspect has been identified and a report has been initiated.

8:33 a.m. 2001 West Sunset Drive – RHS- An 18-year-old female from Riverton was cited for possession of marijuana in the form of a THC vape pipe.

9:29 a.m. 500 block North Federal – A report was received of various items stolen from a camper trailer. A report is pending.

9:42 a.m. 2001 West Sunset Drive – RHS – A 15-year-old Riverton girl was cited for possession of marijuana in the form of a THC vape pipe.

11:43 a.m. 816 North Federal – A 49-year-old man found sleeping on a sidewalk was okay and was moved along.

3:09 p.m. 4900 block Valley View Road – Dillon Yellowbear, 39, Riverton was contacted and found to have an active Fremont County warrant and was arrested.

6:48 p.m. East Monroe at South Federal – A crash between a Jeep Patriot and a Chevy Traverse was reported. The Jeep was stopped for a red light at the intersection when the Chevrolet ran into the rear of it causing moderate damage. The 19-year-old female driver of the Chevrolet was cited for following too close.

7:40 p.m. 800 block North Federal – An employee who had been drinking was making concerning comments. A report is pending.

8:12 a.m. 1200 West Main – A 54-year-old male was contacted and given a courtesy ride to the hospital.

8:44 p.m. 1800 block North Federal – Three juveniles were in the lobby, one was doing pull-ups and broke the door. A report is pending.

10:03 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – Adele Hutchinson, 45, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .252.

April 7

6:10 a.m. 501 East Main Street – Post Office – a 51-year-old male by the postal lockers was contacted and moved along