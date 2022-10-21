RPD: Stolen Vehicle recovered after Joy Ride; Fraudulent Cashiers Check reported

Riverton Police Blotter from 10-19-22 to 0700 hours on 10/20/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Shidawn Gagon, 27, Lander, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant at 10:50 a.m. in the 300 block of North Broadway in Riverton.

The owner of a brown 2013 Dodge Ram PU got out of his vehicle to turn on some lights in the park. He had the keys in his pocket but was apparently close enough to his push button start vehicle for a fellow to hop into it, get it started and speed off. The stolen truck was later located by FWPD officers and a high speed pursuit ensued which ended up coming back into town. The stolen truck ended up stopping at the dead end of the 1300 block of East Washington and the driver was arrested after a short foot pursuit. A 17-year-old male from Riverton was charged with Motor Vehicle theft, Attempting to Elude and Minor in possession with a BAC of .102 (0.08 is the legal limit)

Patrol calls:

A report is pending on an alleged threat to a family member in Riverton received by another family member at 10:15 a.m.

A business reported receiving a fraudulent cashiers check from a customer at 1:32 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Federal

A juvenile male reported to his mother that someone had pointed a gun at him in the 800 block of Federal at Riverton City Park. A report is pending.

A report is pending on the theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle on Valley Circle. The owner of the purse reports charges from all over town are coming in on her cards. Police remind residents to not leave valuables inside their vehicles and to always lock them when unattended.

Investigators are looking for a pistol that was stolen from a home in the 1,000 block of Palisades Court.