RPD: Sixteen Arrests over the Weekend; School Bus Fly-by; Thefts; Stalking Alleged

Riverton Police Blotter items from 5/11 through 5/16/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Denissa Elkboy, 24, Ethete, Arrested at 12:20 p.m. on the 11th in the 2000 block of Peck Avenue for an outstanding Fremont County Warrant.

Marshall Friday, 49, Riverton arrested for Trespassing at 9:07 p.m. in the 500 block of North Federal Blvd.

Vernon Brown, 63, Riverton, arrested on a RPD warrant and for Trespassing in the 500 block of North Federal Boulevard at 9:07 p.m.

John Antelope,54, Pavillion, arrested at 9:23 p.m. in the 800 block of South Federal Blvd. for Public Intoxication and on four RPD warrants.

Irene Lawson, 33, Arapahoe, arrested at 9:52 a.m. on the 13th in the 400 block of West Adams on a Fremont County Warrant

Donald Lough, 65, Riverton, arrested at 12:53 p.m. in the 400 block of West Adams on a Fremont County warrant

Joshua Wallowingbull, 46, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public intoxication and two RPD warrants at 5:48 p.m. on the 13th in the 600 block of North Federal.

Rosetta Hutchinson, 45, Riverton, arrested on two RPD warrants at 5:48 p.m. in the 600 block of North Federal.

Sarah Evans, 40, Riverton, arrested at 8:01 p.m. in the 500 block of North Third East for two RPD warrants.

Corey Hill, 28, Riverton, arrested at 9:52 p.m. for Public Intoxication and Possession of Alcohol in Public on the 400 block of North Federal.

Russell Hill, 28, Casper, arrested at 3:49 p.m. in the 800 block of South Federal for two outstanding RPD warrants

Joshua Headley, 31, Riverton, arrested at 12:09 a.m. in the 800 block of East Main Street on the 15th for Public Intoxication

Donald Anderson, 62, Riverton, arrested on a RPD warrant at 12:09 a.m. on the 15th in the 800 block of East Main.

Delphine Antelope, 53, Kinnear, arrested at 12:58 a.m. on the 15th on three RPD warrants in the 800 block of East Main

A 30-year-old male of Riverton was cited for a Hit and Run at 7:37 a.m. on the 15th in the 2300 block of East Adams Avenue

Lasiur Hanway, 65, Lander, arrested at 11:40 a.m. in the 600 block of West Main Street for Public Intoxication

Jonathan Arthur, 31, Ethete, arrested at 3;45 p.m. on the 15th for Public Intoxication, Possession of Alcohol in Public and on a RPD warrant.

Patrol Calls:

A caller reported at 11:31 .m. from the 300 block of College Hill Drive that their SSI benefits (Social Security) were being stolen by a friend. $891 was allegedly stolen already and the individual is still accruing losses. A report is pending.

FCSD#25 reported a school bus with flashing light and a stop sign deployed was passed by a motorist in the 100 block of College Hill Drive at 12:37 p.m. on the 12th. A report is pending. There is video of the incident.

A reported vehicle theft in the Riverton area was listed as a civil and not criminal issue at 4:16 p.m. on the 12th.

A report is pending on a vehicle blocking the street near Willow Creek Elementary on West Monroe. The call came in at 9:04 p.m.

A report is pending on a complaint of vehicles revving their engines at 9:28 p.m. from the 500 block of Elk Drive.

A report is pending from the 600 block of South 4th West on a boat that was parked near a driveway making it difficult for the homeowner to move their 5th wheel. The report was made at 9:30 a.m. on the 11th.

A vandalism was reported to several fence panels costing $100 each from the 500 block of East Adams. The panels were tagged with spray paint. A report was taken.

A report is pending on a reported family fight in the 700 block of South Federal at 1:42 p.m. between a man and a woman.

A stalking report was filed at 10:17 in the 1800 block of North Federal Blvd. by a woman who reported her ex was in the parking lot waiting for her to get off work and he was not leaving her along since the breakup.

There were no injuries when a Chevrolet pickup entered the construction zone on West Sunset Drive and was struck by a construction vehicle.

A resident in the 900 block of BigHorn Drive reported not being paid for five cellphones sent to an address in New York City. A fraud report is pending.

A caller in the 100 block of East Adams reported at 12:08 that a vicious dog jumped over a fence and came after the reporting party. There were no injuries. A report is pending.

A customer at a business in the 100 block of North Broadway attempted to pass two counterfeit $100 bills at 7:51 p.m. on the 13th. A report is pending.

A resident in the 100 block of Shoshone Drive in Riverton reported a rotten animal head in the back yard of a neighbor at 12:38 p.m. on the 14th. A report is pending.