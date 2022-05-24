RPD: Six Arrests; Fireworks; Patron Steals Another’s Money

Riverton Police Blotter from 5/20/22 to 5/23/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

John Antelope, 54, Pavillion, arrested at 3:10 p.m. on the 20th for Public Intoxication in the 1700 block of North Federal

Malorie Posey, 34, Ethete, arrested at 9:15 a.m. on the 21st in the 1600 block of North Federal on a Fremont County Warrant

Bryaira Whiteeagle, 31, Riverton, arrested at 8:35 p.m. in the 100 block of South Federal for Interference and on three (3) Fremont County Warrants

Dontae Antelope, 17, Riverton, arrested at 8:35 p.m. in the 100 block of South Federal on a Fremont County Warrant

Estacio Trujillo, 21, Ethete, arrested at 11:32 p.m. in the 700 block of Eagle Drive for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and on a Fremont County Warrant

Chauncey Friday, 55, Riverton arrested at 4:50 p.m. in the 600 block of North Federal on the 22nd for Public Intoxication and Possession of Alcohol in Public.

Patrol Calls:

A two-vehicle minor fender bender was reported at 7:19 a.m. in the 800 block of Major Avenue

A hit and run crash was reported at 1:13 pm. in the 700 block of East Sunset Plaza on the 20th. A2013 Ford was struck overnight by an unknown vehicle.

The report of a vicious animal was received at 1:26 p.m. from the 500 block of North 16th Street East. The reporting party said her dog was attacked by another dog. A report is pending.

A minor two-vehicle collision was reported in Row six at Walmart at 3:44 p.m. on the 20th. Vehicle were reported to be a GMC and a Chrysler.

An informational report was taken on drugs allegedly found on a table in the 500 block of South Broadway at 5:11 pm. on the 20th.

A large trailer parked illegally near the 500 block of North 6th Street East was partially blocking traffic at 6:11 p.m. The owner was contacted and agreed to move the trailer.

A taillight on a 2013 Toyota was reported to have been smashed in the 1500 block of East Lincoln Avenue. A report is pending. The call came in at 11:29 a.m. on the 21st.

An individual reported he was allegedly being chased by two men with firearms at 11:34 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Main. Police were unable to locate any there.

A report of animal abuse was reported at a residence in the 600 block of North 10th Street East at 11:54 a.m. on the 21st.

A report is pending on an alleged assault that occurred around 9:20p.m. in the 100 block of South Federal.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Aspen Drive at 11:55 p.m. for fireworks being discharged. A report is pending.

Officers were called to the 100 block of North Federal at 1:58.m. on the 22nd on a report of one patron stealing another patron’s money. A report is p ending.

A minor fender bender was reported at 11:05 a.m. in the 400 block of Spruce Street on the 22nd.

A fight was reported at Riverton City P ark and one person who was assaulted was bleeding. The assault was reported at 2:36 p.m. A report is pending.

A clerk in a store in the 500 block of East Pershing at 7:06 p.m. reported a male subject had been hanging around in the store for an hour, not buying anything, and “creeping her out.” A report is pending.

A resident in the 1000 block of West Washington called police to report a woman unknown to him showed up at his residence, she would not give her name so he let her in and called police. The subject was located by police, she was fine, and left the area.