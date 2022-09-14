RPD: Scantily Clad Man found to have Warrant; Three Dog Calls, Wife balked at Hubby trying to sell Vacuum Cleaner

Riverton Police Report from 9/13/22 to 0700 hours on 9/14/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

A man wearing only boxer shorts and boots was reported in the 1600 block of West Main at 1:19 a.m. on the 14th. Officers contacted the scantily clad intoxicated individual who did at least have his wallet with him. Thomas Yazzie, 37, Douglas, Wyoming, had a Platte County Warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody

Patrol Calls:

The animal Control officer contacted the owners of a large friendly dog who escaped its yard and discussed options on “Dog Proofing” their fence so he wouldn’t be able to jump over it and escape. A warning was also given for future violations. The complaint came in a 7:20 a.m. from an address on Davis Lane.

A dog owner in the 700 block of Eagle Drive was apparently gone and dogs there were indeed barking excessively as reported at 10:22 a.m. A written warning was left on the door with a request to contact animal control.

Police received a report of a possible injured dog at 10:46 a.m. at an address on College Hill Drive. A police report said Animal Control contacted the owners who had placed their puppy out on the balcony while they cleaned the house and although he wasn’t happy out there he was okay.

A family fight was reported in the 300 block of Madison Avenue at 11:43 a.m. According to a police report, the incident was a verbal argument between a 42 year-old male and 24 year-old female. It seems he wanted to sell their vacuum so that he could go gamble at the casino and she had a problem with that. The two decided to separate until they could calm down. No law enforcement action was taken.

Two unlocked vehicles in a parking lot at Central Wyoming College were burglarized and the college’s video surveillance captured the acts. Police remind motorists to lock your car. A report is pending.

Police received a report REDDI from an anonymous source that was apparently unfounded. The driver was contacted and had not been drinking but had been involved in a bit of a road rage incident earlier and it was speculated that the other driver may have reported her as a REDDI out of spite. The report was made at 2:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Monroe. It is breaking the law to give a false report to police.

Police received a report at 3:26 p.m. from a juvenile who wanted to speak to an officer about an uncomfortable situation at home.

A neighbor versus neighbor spat was reported at 5:15 p.m. on Sycamore Drive in the Wind River Estates. Involved adults were talked to and advised to leave each other alone.

A juvenile dirt bike driver was contacted at 6:08 p.m. in the 700 block of North 12th Street East at Mary Anne Drive and advised to drive safely and get registration for his bike.