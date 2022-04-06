RPD Reveals Top 10 Calls for Service

Any guess as to what the top 10 calls for service to the Riverton Police Department were in the past five years? How about for the first quarter this year? Captain Wes Romero answered those questions and more at Tuesday night’s City Council Meeting with the quarterly RPD update.

Intoxicated persons calls topped the list in 2017 with 1,746 calls during that year. In the past year of 2021, that call volume had been reduced by nearly 1,000 calls to 766. Romero credited the city’s efforts to reduce public intoxication, additional treatment programs that are now available, and a program by the Northern Arapaho Tribe that offers hotel vouchers to Tribal members for a place to stay, rather than hang out in the city’s parks and pathway. Mayor Richard Gard was effusive in his praise of the police department while saying the city still has a mountain of outstanding arrest warrants to deal with. Gard said there were about 2,200 outstanding warrants from some 1,900 individuals. That list of who has a warrant is available on the city’s website.

Romero also said the volume of calls from the first quarter 2021 to the first quarter this year went down from 2,195 to 1,923 this year. The RPD Captain noted that Shoplifting calls totaled 233 in 2017, and thanks to supplemental employment by both Sheriff’s Deputies and Police Officers at Walmart, that number had dropped to 80 in 2021. He also credited a community wide effort within the business community that focused on shoplifting prevention as another cause of the decline.

In the first quarter that just ended, Romero said the top call for service was in a category named Suspicious Person or Circumstances with just over 160 calls. Romero noted these are tips the police receive from the public when they see something they believe needs to be checked out. Otherwise the second most call for service was for Vehicle Identification Number checks, needed when vehicles, trailers and such are sold and need to be re-licensed. Third on the list was warrant arrests with 80 such actions.