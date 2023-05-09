RPD: Requested Photo of Boy Turned into Porn, Blackmail Attempted. Police Issue Advisory; Vandalism to Vehicle

The Riverton Police Report received 5/9/23

May 8

9:42 a.m. 300 block East Fremont – a 15-year-old runaway was located and reunited with his grandmother.

9:59 a.m. North 1st Street – A 16-year-old boy met someone on line and a conversation ensued and “she” asked for a picture of him and he sent her a picture of his face. A short while later “she” returned the picture and it had been photo shopped and was now pornographic. “She” then demanded a $500 gift card or else “She” would post the picture on line. An officer attempted to contact “her”with the information available but was not able to do so. A report was taken for documentation. According to the RPD, “It almost goes without saying that folks need to be very careful with any personal information given out on line.”

10:31 a.m. 940 Major Avenue – Riverton Middle School – A 14 -year-old Riverton boy was cited for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) in the form of a THC oil cartridge.

10:50 a.m. 1700 block North Federal – Welfare Check – A male was reported on the side of a parking lot sleeping against a tree. The 29-year-old male was awakened and moved along.

2:48 p.m. 100 block North 5th Street West – An officer contacted a group who were allegedly passing a bottle around. One of them, Marion Killsenemy, 33, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication.

6:29 p.m. 600 block North Federal – Skye Willow, 29, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication.

7:19 p.m. 600 block East Lincoln – A physical fight was reported between multiple subjects. The fght was over when an officer arrived in the area and he talked with a number of individuals all of whom denied having been in a fight. One of them John Duran, 39, Shoshoni had a Fremont County warrant and was arrested.

7:42 p.m. 300 block West Monroe – A caller said the windows were smashed out of his vehicle and all four tires were slashed. A report is pending.

10:01 p.m. 1200 West Main – Western Thayer, 35, Lander was arrested on a felony Fremont County warrant at which time he was found to be in possession of a quantity of fentanyl for which he was also charged.

May 9

12:07 a.m. 100 block East Jackson – Antone Monroe, 25, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication.

4:29 a.m. 800 East Main – An officer was on foot patrol in Riverton City Park when he came upon a sleeping individual who, when he was awakened, was identified as Nakowa Seminole, 19, Riverton who had a Riverton City warrant and he was arrested.