RPD Reports: Traffic Stop Yields Meth Arrest; Trail Camera Smashed

Riverton Police Blotter from 9/21/22 to 9/22/22 at 0700 hours.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Brandon SunRhodes, 30, Riverton was found passed out in a business in the 800 block of North Federal and was awakened and arrested for Public Intoxication

An officer contacted a fellow who was walking down the middle of the road at 10:44 p.m. and found that he had an active county warrant. Weston Addison, 36, Riverton was arrested. While this was going on loud voices were heard coming from behind a nearby building and officers contacted two other individuals, one of whom was identified as Chasten Moon, 32, Ethete who had a city warrant and he too was arrested.

Robert Bacon, 37, Riverton, was stopped for driving a truck without license plates at 11:24 p.m. at North Federal and East Fremont. During that stop it was determined that there was an active county warrant for his arrest and the officer also noted two small plastic baggies in plain view in the console with a crystaline substance that looked like methamphetamine. He was arrested and, after arriving at the station, a glass pipe was found in his pocket with residue which, along with the baggies, tested positive for methamphetamine and he was charged with possession of that substance.

Patrol Calls:

A report of vandalism to trail cameras was received at 7:54 a.m. from the 1700 block of West Sunset. The reporting party said the cameras were ripped off of their location and busted up and the SD Card was taken. A report is pending.

A noise complaint from the 400 block of North Federal was registered at 3:44 p.m. The reporting party asked to have the music turned down and the request was not honored until police arrived and the music was turned down.

A loitering complaint was lodged at 9:18 p.m. to a group of 6-8 people in front of a business in the 500 block of east Pershing. The group was not drinking but they were playing loud music according to an RPD report. The group was moved along.