RPD Reports: Teens cited for Tobacco Use at RMS; Vehicle owner caught thief in the act, boy arrested

Riverton Police Department report received 3/2/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

March 1

8:44 a.m. 800 and 900 block West Park Avenue – Reports were received of two vehicles “egged” on these two blocks.

8:51 a.m. 840 Major Avenue, RMS, A 13-year-old Riverton girls was cited for use of tobacco

10:33 .m. 840 Major Avenue, RMS, Two girls, ages 12 and 13, were each cited for Minor in Possession of Tobacco

10:51 a.m. Miniweb Avenue – A two vehicle crash was reported. – A Suburban was turning into a business and slid on the ice striking the rear of a Cadillac causing heavy damage to it and minor damage to the Suburban. The 28-year-old male Suburban driver was cited for no insurance and a report was taken.

11:19 a.m. 2300 West Main and College View Drive – A crash was reported between a Ford Explorer and a Dodge truck. No Injuries.

1:29 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Krystal Posey, 37, Riverton was stopped for a minor traffic violation and found to be in possession of marijuana. She was cited for that and also cited for not having a driver’s license and released from the scene.

4:07 p.m. 100 block South 12th East at East Washington – Property was taken from an unlocked vehicle at this location. A report was taken.

4:26 p.m. 709 North Federal – – David Robertson, 41, Arapahoe, was contacted and found to have two City Warrants and was arrested.

5:09 p.m. 1100 block East Washington – a vehicle owner had noticed her sunglasses and keys were missing from her vehicle and began watching it. A short while later a 16-year-old Riverton boy approached the vehicle and while he was entering it the owner confronted him and recovered her keys and glasses and held him on scene until officers arrived. The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with Burglary. Investigation continues.

5:12 p.m. North 8th West – A 67-year-old Riverton man was cited for Unlawful contact for a workplace incident.

5:53 p.m. 300 block East Monroe – A person was bitten by a chocolate lab. A report was taken.

9:19 p.m. 1400 block South Federal – Kaiden Keele, 18, Riverton was stopped for driving a vehicle with expired tags and found to be in possession of several containers of THC (marijuana) and was cited for that offense.

