RPD Reported two arrests; One Hit and Run Crash; Intoxicated Juveniles

Riverton Police Blotter from 9/12/22 to 0700 Hrs on 9/13/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Amanda Jenkins, 36, Arapaho was arrested on a Probation and Parole Hold Warrant at 4:09 p.m. in the 400 block of West Adams

A vehicle was pulled over at 2:47 a.m. in the 900 block of West Main on the 13th for an expired license plate tag and the driver, Sydney Willow, 30, Lander immediately advised the officer that there was a warrant out for his arrest. A check confirmed that there was indeed a County warrant and Mister Willow was arrested.

Patrol Calls:

A male pit bull with a leg injury was located at 7:44 a.m. on Eagle Drive in Riverton and was transported to the PAWS for Life Animal League Shelter.

A deer was struck by a truck in the 800 block of Sunset Drive at 8:59 a.m.

A blue 2008 Toyota Tacoma was discovered with significant damage to driver’s side rear. Owner said he had been to three business’ around town and hadn’t noticed the damage until he got home. The incident would’ve occurred between 9 and 10 a.m. A report was taken.

Officers assisted EMS with a subject who was having seizures at 10 a.m. in the 600 block of North Federal.

Animal control located a dog running around a parking lot in the1700 block of North Federal and re-united it with it’s owner just after noon. Apparently the red heeler had jumped off of the back of the truck and gone exploring while the owner was in the store shopping.

Police Officers asssisted EMS with 34-year-old female who was transported to the hospital after suffering seizures at City Park at 6:24 p.m.

A 20-year-old Riverton woman was threatening to jump from the bridge over the Big Wind River at 10:16 p.m.. Officers managed to remove her and took her to the hospital where she agreed to voluntarily admit herself for evaluation.

At 10:53 p.m. in the 400 block of North 7th East at East Lincoln, a disturbance was reported. Although no one was fighting, two juvenile individuals were being disorderly and were found to have been drinking: Citations were issued to a 17-year-old Riverton male for MUI with a BAC of .133 and to a 12-year-old Riverton female with a BAC of .112. Both juveniles were released to responsible adults.