RPD Report: Teen Upset over Parking Congestion; Dog bites Boy; Domestic Assault

The Riverton Police Department Report received May 2, 2023

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

April 28

7:42 a.m. 300 block North 4th Street West – Two tires on one vehicle and a single tire on another were slashed while vehicles were parked in front of the residence. A report was taken.

8:17 a.m. 800 block West Main Street – A male reported his Chromebook was stolen from his vehicle while he was at work. A report is pending.

8:56 a.m. 1000 block Sierra Drive – Jacob Warren, 24, Riverton was arrested for Probation and Parole.

9:07 a.m. 1100 block North Federal – A request was made to have an individual trespassed from a place of employment. A report is pending.

10:03 a.m. 1900 block North Federal – Sutherlands – A white 2006 Dodge 3500 pickup was struck by a 2014 silver Dodge Avenger. No injuries. A report was taken.

10:56 a.m. 900 block Forest Drive – A vacant apartment was broken into and a door was damaged.

12:29 p.m. Blackfoot Avenue – Anthony White, 53, Riverton was arrested on a three day hold for Probation and Parole.

12:37 p.m. 2100 block North Federal. A wallet was reportedly stolen two weeks ago. A report is pending.

1:47 p.m. A report is pending on an incident from the 400 block of North Federal in which a female tried to harm herself.

2:15 p.m. 1300 block West Park – A purse was stolen from the public library and a debit card inside the purse has been used. A report is pending.

4:19 p.m. 500 block East Pershing on the Bike Path – EMS was requested for a male subject who was lying in the middle of the pathway. A report is pending.

4:40 p.m. 500 block North Federal – A male subject was lying on a lawn. A report is pending.

5:50 p.m. East Adams Avenue – A 19-year-old male was upset at parking congestion in the area due to a new business opening up nearby. Officers advised him that all of the cars were legally parked.

7:18 p.m. 900 block Forest Drive – Officers stood by with a female until she was transported by EMS and also cited a 37-year-old female who was on scene for possession of methamphetamine.

7:33 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – Police were notified of a shoplifting of $500 that allegedly occurred two hours previously. A report is pending.

7:43 p.m. 300 block North 7th Street East – A report was received of individuals hanging around a vehicle. Officers contacted two men and one of them, Robert Willow, 42, Riverton had a Fremont county warrant and was arrested with a BAC of .377.

7:51 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – A vehicle that pulled into a motel contained individuals who appeared to be intoxicated. The occupants were out of the vehicle when an officer arrived and they were advised not to drive. The vehicle remained parked after that.

9:12 p.m. 816 North Federal, RPD – A courtesy ride was provided to a 56-year-old male who asked to be taken to a shelter on Left Hand Ditch Road.

9:53 p.m. 3000 block College Hill Drive. A welfare check was requested on children who allegedly were home alone for a week without an adult. A report is pending.

11:00 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – Officers contacted three individuals and one, Alvin Felter, 42, Arapahoe was arrested on two outstanding Riverton City warrants, and a citation for battery was prepared for a 35-year-old female who had assaulted another female but had left prior to the arrival of officers.

11:35 p.m. 900 block South Federal – An unresponsive male was given CPR by bystanders and was revised. Officers assisted ambulance personnel.

April 29

3:04 a.m. 400 block Birch Avenue – A 29-year-old man who was in a vehicle and apparently watching a residence was contacted. A report is pending.

4:02 a.m. 501 East Main Street, US Post Office – Three subjects were sleeping in the post office. They were awakened and moved along.

11:07 a.m. 700 block North Federal – A report is pending on individuals who are passing a bottle of alcohol around.

11:20 a.m. 1600 block North Federal – A motorist reported someone attempted to run into his vehicle intentionally. A report is pending.

12:38 p.m. 500 block North Federal – Brian Sunrhodes, 38, Fort Washakie was contacted and arrested on two Riverton City warrants.

400 block West Main Street – Charlo Yellowfox was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .315

6:28 p.m. 1600 block North Federal – Jonathan Quiver, 27, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .228.

7:15 p.m. 200 block West Adams – A woman was lying by a building there. Officers contacted the female and sent her on her way.

7:24 p.m. 200 block South Federal – A complaint was received of an illegally parked Chevy Silverado where no trespassing and no parking signs were posted. The reporting party was told that because her lot was clearly posted she could have the vehicles towed at the owner’s expense.

9:00 p.m. 300 block East Washington at South Broadway – A white truck weaving all over the road was stopped. A report is pending.

9:31 p.m 100 North 3rd Street East – Jaelyn Goggles, 27, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .253. She also had an active Riverton City warrant.

10:51 900 block East Sunset – an 8-year-old boy was bitten by a dog at the apartment complex behind Walgreens. The dog owner was contacted. No other narration was provided.

10:55 p .m. 1000 block North Federal – A gray GMC Sierra pickup was struck by an unknown vehicle. A report is pending.

11:23 p.m. 900 block West Fremont – A man stated he was having an argument with his girlfriend over the phone when someone rolled u p on a bicycle and racked a round in his firearm. A report is pending.

11:39 p.m. 300 block East Park – Marylee Friday, 20, Casper was found sleeping in the grass by the bike path and found to have two active Riverton City warrants for which she was arrested. She was also charged with MIP with a BAC of .132.

April 30

12:20 a.m. 500 block Green Street – A woman called to report someone on her porch. A report is pending.

12:21 .m. 100 block Amy Lou Lane – A report was received fo someone trying to break into a house across the street. A report is pending.

12:28 a.m. 3900 block Spy Grass Circle – A caller said he could hear a woman screaming and a child inside a home for about 20 minutes. Officers were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence.

1:48 a.m. 2660 Peck Avenue – Rustler Gym – A report was received of a person trying to get into the after prom party who keeps coming back. A report is pending.

2:00 a.m. 2660 Peck Avenue, CWC – A 16-year-old Lander boy was cited for MUI with a BAC of .042 and released to his mother.

2:34 a.m. 3000 block College Hill Drive – A report was received of two men holding a screaming woman down on the ground. Two individuals were trying to take Mercedes Ute,19, Lander home to her residence and she didn’t want to go. She was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .203 and also charged with resistance when she tried to run away from the officers.

3:16 a.m. 700 block West Park Avenue – Someone was reportedly banging on a woman’s door. A report is pending.

4:18 a.m. 200 block South Broadway – Margaret Goodman, 32, Riverton failed field sobriety tests after crashing into a stop sign and striking a blue Dodge Durango causing minor damage. She was arrested for DWUI. Later tests at the police department indicated a BAC of .201.

1:45 p.m. 100 block Diamond Drive – A woman reported she had a credit card and $100 stolen by a 19-year-old male who was in her house. A report is pending

3:39 p.m. 500 block East Sunset Drive – A school bus drive-by was reported, however the license plates on the vehicle did not match the vehicle. A report was taken.

7:08 p.m. 700 block West Main Street – A bicycle was reported stolen. A report is pending.

9:54 p.m. 200 block North Broadway – A 33-year-old man who was lying by an ATM machine was contacted and was okay.

10:21 p.m. 430 east Main – Debris in the roadway was a milk carton filled with rubbish. It was disposed of.

10:58 p.m. 800 block North Federal – An officer observed two large dogs at large “cavorting” in the middle of the street and eventually convinced them “to for a ride” to the PAWS for Life Animal Shelter.

May 1

8:32 a.m. 2100 block North Federal – A motorist purchased $49 worth of fuel then withheld the funds. A report is pending.

9:21 a.m. 500 block North 6th Street East – A written trespass notice was prepared to be served on a 32-year-old female when she is next contacted.

9:25 a.m. 800 block North 1st Street – A man’s daughter and her boyfriend were staying at his house and the boyfriend allegedly chocked her. She did have marks on her neck. A report was taken and forwarded to the Fremont County Attorney’s office for follow-up in regards to a 27-year-ld male choking a family member.

10:41 a.m. 200 block North Broadway – Laticia Barrera, 27, Ethete was arrested for possession and use of fentanyl.

10:58 a.m. 501 East Main Street – Post Office – A gold truck vs a gray Camero fender bender was reported. No injuries. A report is pending.

11:40 a.m. 400 block North 7th Street East – A mom cat with kittens showed up at her house. The cat and kittens were taken to PAWS.

11:57 a.m. 700 block North Federal – Isaac Spoonhunter, 40, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .375.

12:22 p.m. 900 block East Sunset Drive – A report was taken on a possible violation of a protection order.

2:34 p.m. 800 block North 16th Street East – The owner of a barking dog was contacted who agreed to put the dog inside the house.

3:36 p.m. Mary Anne Drive – A ticket was created on request on a Vicious Animal complaint.

3:59 p.m. 900 block North 16th Street East – Wheels and tires were stolen from a residence. There reportedly is video surveillance. A report is pending.

4:11 p.m. 900 block East Fremont Street – A woman was seen assaulting a male in city park. An officer said it was a verbal argument only over a bag of potato chips.

4:23 p.m. Riverton area – A report was taken in regards to a possible violation of a court order.

600 block North Federal – Two people were observed sleeping next to a building. The two were contacted and Guy St Clair, 49, Fort Washakie was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of.207. He also had a Riverton City warrant. Thomas Shakespeare, 54, Riverton was also arrested for Public Intoxication and Mr. Shakespeare had six Riverton City warrants for his arrest.

4:45 p.m. 700 block East Pershing – A 390year-old male reportedly passed out under a tree was awakened and moved along.

5:04 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A man reported he and his wife had an altercation in the parking lot Friday night. A report was taken.

5:31 p.m. 400 block North Federal – A 15-year-old male runaway was located and charged with Minor Under the Influence with a BAC of0.033.

6:23 p.m. 1100 block East Washington – A report was taken and forwarded to Fremont County attorney in regards to a 36-year-old male striking a 41-year-old female in the face breaking several facial bones.

7:52 p.m. 200 block East Park at North 3rd Street – Five people were reportedly fighting. All of those involved were contacted. The argument had been verbal only and they were separated and sent on their way.

9:59 p.m. Riverton area – A man called in to say he was being followed by a white van. A report is pending.

11:11 p.m. Blackfoot Avenue – Woman reported a dog had gone after her son and her dad. A report is pending.

May 2

12:08 a.m. 600 block Eagle Drive – Officers provided assistance to another agency.

12:20 a.m. Blackfoot Avenue – A ticket was created for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana. A report is pending.

2:01 a.m. 300 block North Federal – A man said he was needing place to stay, that he does not have ride, and that he is willing to go to homeless shelter; The man was waiting outside wearing red shorts, and Bulls shirt, does not carry weapons, has been drinking. The 38-year-old male was given a ride to the homeless shelter.

4:17 a.m. 501 East Main Street – Post Office – A subject sleeping by the postal lockers was awakened and moved along.