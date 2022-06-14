RPD recorded Ten Arrests; Theft of $2K; Domestic Abuse complaint; Fender Benders

Riverton Police Blotter from 6/10 to 6/13/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

George O’Neal, 71, Riverton, arrested at 3:06 p.m. in the 400 block of West Sunset Drive on three (3) RED warrants

Ashley Dewey,30, Fort Washakie, arrested at 7:29 p.m. in the 400 block of East Pershing for Public Intoxication.

Kim Blackburn, 22, Arapahoe, arrested at 9:49 p.m. on the 10th in the 1700 block of North Federal for Public Intoxication and on a Fremont County Warrant

Freeman Blackburn, 66, Riverton, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Federal for Driving While Under the Influence.

Aaron Antelope, 34, Ethete, was arrested at 8:39 p.m. in the 700 block of Eagle Drive for Possession of a Controlled Substance-methamphetamine, and on a RPD Warrant.

Amyrn Brown, 23, Ethete, arrested at 1:06 a.m. on the 12th in the 1100 block of Mary Anne Drive and North 12th Street East on a Fremont County Warrant.

Missy Buffalomeat, 22, Riverton, arrested at 4:38 a.m. on the 12thin the 800 block of North Federal for Use of a Controlled Substance – methamphetamine, and arrest warrants from Fremont and Campbell counties.

Kathryn Jenkins, 54, Riverton, arrested at 2:32 p.m. from the 600 block of Edith Street on a Fremont County Warrant.

Michael James, 41, Sweetwater Station, was arrested at 6:36 p.m. in the 100 block of North Federal at East Fremont for Driving While Under the Influence.

Carlos Rodriguez, 27, Riverton, arrested at 9:43 p.m. from the 600 block of Spencer Street on a RPD Warrant.

Patrol Calls:

Riverton’s Animal Control Officer was called to an address in the 100 block of Blackfoot Avenue after a caller said he has “six kittens and five adult cats that have overwhelmed his residence” and that he needed assistance. The call came in at 8:53 a.m. on the 10th.

The owner of several bags of trash dumped in the 100 block of North Federal Boulevard despite signs saying dumping there was illegal, came back and pickup up the trash. The complaint was registered at 12:56 p.m.

A two-vehicle crash was reported at 2:27 p.m. in the 600 block of North Federal at 2:02 p.m. Damage was minor.

A caller from the 400 block of North Federal reported a theft of property worth $2,000 had occurred from his residence sometime in the last month. A stolen property report was taken.

The owner of a truck reported it stolen at 4:12 p.m. from the 1700 block of North Federal, but then called back to report he had located the vehicle.

A caller reported someone had thrown a rock through the windshield of his vehicle at 6:54 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Federal. A report is pending.

A stolen property report was taken at 7:21 p.m. from the 1000 block of Palisades Court on a theft there.

A car versus motorcycle crash was called in at 8:00 p.m. from the 800 block of North Federal. A report is pending.

Police received a report at 7:41 a.m. on the 11th of an unsecured premises in the 1000 block of East Jackson Avenue.

A property destruction to a building in the 1600 block of East Sunset was reported at 11:53 a.m. on the 11th.

A report is pending on an alleged real estate fraud reported at 1:43 p.m. from the 200 block of North 5th Street East.

A minor hit and run vehicle collision was reported at 6:02 p.m. in the 1000 block of Falls Court after a white pickup truck struck a green Toyota and fled the scene.

A report is pending on an domestic abuse complaint lodged at 1:08 a.m. on the 12th in the 1500 block of Redwood Drive.

A report is pending on a theft from a motor vehicle reported at 6:27 a.m. from the 1300 block of East Fremont.

A burglary was reported at 6:30 a.m. from the 300 block of East Fremont where a report indicated a back door to a residence was entered overnight. A report is pending.

A report is pending on a reported missing person filed at 10:23 pm. on the 12th from the 2100 block of West Sunset.