RPD: Nine Arrests, two for Methamphetamine; Unauthorized Credit Card Charges; Dog Bite; Theft of Tools

Riverton Police Blotter from 4/8/22 through 7 a.m. on 4/11/22 (reported on 4/12/22)

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Charles Durgin, 62, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence (DWUI) and Open Container; and Audrelia Jenkins, 35, St. Stephens, arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 4:36 p.m. Friday on East Main Street.

Erika Bell, 32, Lander, arrested at 11:26 p.m. on Friday for a RPD warrant along with Alex Eagle, 33, Riverton, arrested on three RPD warrants. The arrests took place on East Main Street.

A 26-year-old Riverton man was cited for Shoplifting a bottle of liquor from a business on West Main Street at 12:24 p.m. on Saturday

Chauncey Friday, 55, Riverton arrested for Public Intoxication at 4:45 p.m. at an address on North Federal Boulevard Saturday.

Ozshnee Gray, 22, Riverton, arrested at 8:08 p.m. on Saturday at an address on East Fremont Avenue for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Caitlin Hill, 24, Pavillion, arrested at 9:47 p.m. Saturday in Riverton for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Interference with Police and at the same time and location, Nellie SittingEagle, 37 Riverton arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine -Possession of Marijuana and on three Riverton Police Department warrants

Jose Mendoza, 26, Arapahoe, arrested for Breach of Peace and on three RPD warrants at 4:02 a.m. Sunday on South 12th Street East

Shane Duran, 36, Riverton, arrested at 3:49 a.m. on the 11th on West Fremont Avenue on an outstanding Fremont County warrant

Patrol calls;

A Riverton resident called police on Friday 4/8 to report they had paid $100 for zipper repair on two expensive coats at a Main Street Business that has now closed and the resident has been unable to contact the owner. Police said the issue was a civil and not a criminal matter.

A stolen property report was entered on Friday at 2:46 p.m. on a reported theft of a Social Security Card and Drivers License from an address on Evelyn Circle

A Riverton resident reported the unauthorized charge of $800 on her credit card to police at 8:10 p.m. on Friday from an address on College Hill Drive.

Police were called about a dog caught in a fence on Rainbow Drive that was showing aggression when a person came close to help free it. The report was made at 11:11 a.m. on Saturday, 4/9.

A report is pending on a burglary to a home on East Jackson Avenue that was reported at 12:12 p.m. Saturday. The resident found the door open and reported this has happened before.

A resident reported being bitten by a neighbor’s dog at 3:48 P.M. on Saturday at an address on North 1st street.

A report is pending on a family fight reported at 1:04 a.m. on Sunday from an address on East Washington Avenue

A report is pending on a suspicious individual trying to get inside vehicles at West Park and North First at 4:51 a.m. on Sunday

A report of a stolen vehicle was received at 10:40 a.m. from East Main Street from an individual who lent her car to another person and now can’t find it.

Tools were reported stolen from a resident’s work truck at 2:27 p.m. Sunday fro an address on South 3rd Street East.

A report of a Domestic Assault was received from a clerk at a business who reported a female came in complaining that a male had struck her in the face. Police were unable to locate the subject.

A man reported he was sexually assaulted from an address on South 10th Street East at 9:46 p.m. Sunday, however officers were unable to verify the report.

A report was made of two intoxicated individuals at an address on East Bell Avenue at 9:52 p.m. Sunday arguing over personal property. A report is pending.