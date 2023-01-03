RPD New Year’s Report: Burglar Caught, Stolen Tools Recovered

Riverton Police Report

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

January 2

11:33 a.m. 1700 block of North Federal Blvd – Tyane Thompson, 42, Riverton was arrested for public intoxication.

11:37 a.m. 900 block East Roosevelt Avenue – A called said they had video of a male subject walking out of a neighbor’s garage with some tools. After reviewing the video and further investigation officers identified the individual as Ronald Marshall, 39 yoa from Kinnear and located him nearby. He was arrested on an outstanding Fremont county warrant and was also charged with burglary of the residence. $600 in stolen tools were recovered.

1:29 p.m. 816 North Federal at RPD Window – A male stated he is bleeding after a family fight, a woman said the man threw her belonging out of a car. A report is pending.

1:50 p.m. 1300 block South Federal Boulevard – A taxi cab driver reported a fare refused to pay after being dropped off. A report is pending.

2:53 p.m. 1600 East Sunset at North 16th East – a hit and run crash was reported. The suspect vehicle was a gray colored Toyota Tacoma. A report is pending

4:10 p.m. 1500 block North Federal – An officer worked with both parties at a child exchange after the father was reluctant to give up his daughter. The girl, however, was returned to her mother on time. No law enforcement action was taken.

6:40 p.m. 700 block East Park at North Federal – A report was received of four individuals crawling in the middle of the street. No arrests were made but a report is pending.

9:44 p.m. 800 block East Jackson – A call was received about someone hearing 5 gunshots. Officers talked with several individuals in the area who claimed to have seen a truck drive by throwing fireworks.

January 3

1:12 a.m. 2100 West Sunset Drive, SageWest Health Care – Two male subjects were arguing in the Emergency Room and walking around the building being suspicious. Officers contacted the two and asked one to leave and he did so. The other one, Christopher Black, 40, Arapahoe had andRPD warrant and he was arrested.

1:52 a.m. 300 block East Fremont – a rental car identified as a 2021 Ford Escape was reported stolen. A suspect was identified and a report is pending.

2:30 a.m. 800 block Main Street – Tracey Whiteplume, 31, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication.