RPD: Motorcycle crash reported; Shoplifting; Three arrests

Riverton Police Blotter from 4/4/22 to 7 a.m. on 4/5/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Rachael Wahtomy, 43, Riverton, arrested at 4:54 p.m. on East Fremont for Public Intoxication and use of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Dawn Mahr, 33, Riverton, arrested at 5:01p.m. on a Fremont County warrant at an address on Sycamore Drive

Eugene Ridgley, 60, Ethete, arrested at 9:13 p.m. on North Federal Boulevard for Public Intoxication

Patrol Calls:

A vehicle vs motorcycle crash was reported at 12:24 p.m. on Monday at East Main and North 5th East. The motorcyclist reported hitting his head on the street.

A two vehicle collision was reported at 1:26 p.m. on South Federal Boulevard. One person involved took a private vehicle to the hospital.

A male and femaled walked out of a business on North Federal without paying for sunglasses. They left in a tan colored PT Cruiser. A report is pending.

A report is pending on a male subject wrapped in a blanket in the alley behind Rocky Mountain Liquors on North Federal Boulevard.

A suspicious circumstance was reported at 10:05 p.m. on College Hill Drive where individuals were reported to be rummaging through a parked vehicle there. A report is pending.