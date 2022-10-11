RPD: Meth Residue Found in Search; Vehicle Entered, Schoolbooks and Laptop stolen; Attempted Shoplifters Trespassed

Riverton Police Report from 10-10-22 to 0700 hours on 10-11-22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Rueben Wentz, 43, Riverton was arrested on request of Probation & parole at 2:46 p.m. in the 400 block of West Adams

Joseph Antelope, 26, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication at 6:50 p.m. in the 800 block of East Jackson at North 9th East

James Cody Welch, 30, Shoshoni, was intoxicated when he showed up at Probation & Parole and was arrested at 7:56 p.m. in the 400 block of West Adams

Officers assisted Probation & Parole and parole in a search of one of their client’s vehicle and residence. In the course of that search a small plastic baggy containing methamphetamine residue was located and Kassandra Dexter, 34, Riverton was cited for possession of that substance at 9:22 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Federal

Patrol Calls.

A gray 2007 Chevy Tahoe was gone through in the 100 block of South 13th Street East and a backpack containing schoolbooks and a laptop computer valued at $600 was taken. The report was filed at 7:45 a.m. Police remind residents to keep their valuables inside their homes and their vehicles locked.

A little bit of good news: A report of a dead cat in the road turned out to be a piece of clothing in the 1100 block of West Main Street.

Sometime during the night vandals damaged the picnic shelter at JayCee Park. Repairs are estimated at $300 – $500. The report was made at 8:07 a.m.

Police were called on a welfare check for a Riverton Resident who hadn’t been seen in awhile. When officers checked the address no one was home. A neighbor was contacted who had recently seen the fellow and said he thought he was up hunting because his truck and trailer were gone.

A traffic offense and harassment complaint was filed at 11:04 a.m. after one vehicle pulled out in front of the reporting party’s, and the other driver then commenced to follow the RP for over an hour. A report is pending.

Police received a complaint of four students passing a bottle around in the 1300 block of West Park Avenue at 12:06 p.m. Upon investigating, officers checked on the kids and found they were on their lunch break from school and were drinking soda pop.

The owner of a vehicle up on jacks on Redwood Drive was contacted and told officers she was waiting for parts to arrive. Police will follow-up to see if the vehicle has been repaired and moved.

A fight between two individuals was reported at 12:59 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Park. A 14-year-old Riverton girl was located in the area by officers. After speaking with her she decided to go to Fremont Counseling and officers gave her a ride to the hospital and stood by with her until a case worker arrived.

A juvenile problem was reported at 2:46 p.m. from a business in the 200 block of North Federal Boulevard. Officers contacted two girls 14 and 13 who admitted that they had been trying to steal from the store and an officer issued them no trespass notices for the business.