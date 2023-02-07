RPD: Man Uninjured after Struck by Vehicle; Fight at RHS resulted in Citations

Riverton Police Report from 0700 hours on 2/6/23 to 0700 hours on 2/7/23

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

February 6

10:32 a.m. 600 block North Federal – Samuel Whiteplume, 41, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication.

12:39 a.m. East Main and North Broadway – A 76-year-old male was struck by a Ford pickup as he was crossing Main in the crosswalk. The man claimed he was not injured and there was no damage to the truck. The driver of the truck said that he had been turning onto Main and looking the other way for oncoming traffic and had not seen the man.

1:07 p.m. 800 East Main – The Animal Control Officer prepared a ticket for three dogs at large. A report is pending.

1:32 p.m. 2001 West Sunset Drive, RHS – A tobacco problem was reported at the high school. A report is pending.

3:29 p.m. 2001 West Sunset Drive, RHS – A 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old girl were each cited for fighting.

3:58 p.m. 700 block South Broadway – Jessica Goodwin-Soliz, 41, Kinnear was arrested for Probation and Parole.

5:18 p.m. 124 North 5th West – Tonkin Activities Center – Brian Sunrhodes, 38, Fort Washakie was arrested for public intoxication.

February 7

1:15 a.m. 100 block North Broadway – Dudley C’Bearing, 36, Fort Washakie was arrested for trespassing.