RPD: Man scammed out of $1,500; Missing person found; Burglary reported

The Riverton Police Report received on May 26 through 0700 hours:

All suspects are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

May 25

8:43 a.m. 1400 block Redwood Drive – A report was received of a person passed out by the gas meters. Mary Headley, 20, Riverton was contacted and found to have an active Fremont County warrant and was arrested.

11:09 a.m. 400 block North Federal – A complaint was received of a possible domestic incident. Officers arrived and determined that the argument was verbal only. Routine checks for wants were run and Trey Stinnette, 38, Riverton had a Riverton City warrant for which he was taken into custody and Andrea Amende, 36, Riverton had a Fremont County warrant and she too was arrested.

11:26 a.m. Riverton City Park – A person reported finding drug paraphernalia in a rest room. Officers discovered .5 gram of marijuana. It was logged into property.

1:00 pm. 600 block East Jackson – A caller complained that he was scammed out of $1,500 from his bank account by someone claiming to be from another bank and the FTC. He was contacted by his real bank to make a police report.

3:45 p.m. 1700 block Riverview Drive – An 11-year-old child in Foster care was throwing rocks at his caregiver’s vehicle and refusing to back into the vehicle and trying to runaway. An Officer arrived and helped get things calmed down.

6:49 p.m. 2660 Peck Avenue – An individual from Kansas who reportedly had been missing for a week was located by officers and was re-united with his parents.

8:57 p.m. Sioux Avenue – Breanna Clingman, 30, Hudson was contacted and arrested for use of a controlled substance: Methamphetamine.

9:29 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A theft report was taken on a missing wallet.

May 26

1:55 a.m. 500 block North 7th East – A burglary was reported after someone apparently crawled through a doggie door and stole a OIEXI video cam corder valued at $180. Nothing else was taken.

2:15 a.m. 1400 block Mary Anne Drive – A woman was reported yelling and screaming out in the middle of the street. lAndrea Scribner, 40, Riverton was arrested for disturbance.