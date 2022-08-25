RPD Investigating Woman’s Death Wednesday as a Homicide, Double stabbing reported this morning

A city resident noticed smoke coming out from underneath the front door of a mobile home on North 7th East at Lincoln Street and called in a fire alarm. The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and evacuated the mobile home of smoke, and then left the area. Likewise, a Frontier Ambulance that arrived at the location unloaded a gurney but soon put it back in the ambulance and it, too, left the scene.

The Riverton Police Department this morning issued the following statement about that call on its Facebook Page:

“The Riverton Police Department responded to a fire yesterday on the 400 Block of North 7th East. Officers arrived and extinguished the fire and located a deceased female inside the residence. The Riverton Police Department is working this as a homicide due to facts that I am unable to release at this time. The Riverton Police Department is also currently working a double stabbing that occurred this morning. I will release more information as I can. Thank you,

Eric S. Murphy

Chief of Police”