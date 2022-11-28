RPD Holiday Weekend: Facebook Fraud nets Scammer $7K+; Two Domestic Abuse Complaints

Riverton Police Report, 11/25/22 through 11/28/22 at 0700 Hours

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

November 25

11:44 a.m. – 1400 block West Maple Street – Fraud – The reporting party said she had purchased gift cards over Facebook Messenger from someone who she thought was a former classmate but realized it was not who she thought it was and now she is out $7,400.

4:04 p.m. – Central Wyoming Regional Airport – Aircraft Emergency – A single engine aircraft piloted by a pilot in training had a hard landing which collapsed the nose landing gear causing the plane to skid off of the runway. There were no injuries and no damage to the runway. The aircraft, however sustained considerable damage.

10:35 p.m. – 3000 College Hill Drive – Domestic Abuse – After interviewing the victim officers determined that there was enough evidence to forward paperwork to the county attorney for further action against her 24 yoa assailant who had left before officers arrived.

11:58 p.m. – Jade Circle, Cliffview Mobile Home Park – Alcina Reed, 19, Casper was arrested for MUI with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .071.

November 26

10:09 p.m. – 800 block east Park at North 9th – Traffic Crash – A black Ford truck versus a silver gray car. The North bound car slid through a stop sign due to slick conditions and was broadsided by an east bound pick up. Major damage but no injuries.

November 27

7:06 a.m. – Spire Drive – Property Destruction – A gray-colored Ford Escape was found with the rear window broken out and dents on the roof possibly made by wa tire iron. A report was taken.

11:40 a.m. – 700 block North Federal – Intoxication – – Lucinda Wallowingbull, 30, Riverton was arrested for public Intoxication.

11:47 .M. – 900 block West Fremont – Cyber Stalking – The reporting party called asking for a police report on a cyber stalking incident. The caller said whomever is behind it knows his address and has been delivering pizza there. The incident was documented with a report in the event anything further occurs.

1:27 p.m. – 514 East Pershing – Assault, Simple – Marie Lonebear, 42, Arapahoe was cited for assault and battery.

1:44 p.m. – Riverton area – Sex Assault – A sex assault was reported and is under investigation.

8:16 p.m. 611 West Main – Riverton Inn and Suites – Domestic Abuse – Two children reported that Dad had been beating their mother who was bleeding. Roy Shamblen, 37, Saint Stephens, was arrested on a Campbell County warrant and also charged with domestic battery for punching a 30 yoa female in the face.