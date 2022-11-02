RPD: Hit and Run Driver left Bumper at Scene with License Plate intact; Thefts

Riverton Police Department reports All individuals are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. October 31 At 7:39 a.m. officers received a report that a driver had sideswept the reporting party's vehicle after running a stop sign on South Federal Boulevard. At 10:48 a.m. officers received a report of drug paraphernalia found in a room on North Federal Boulevard. Officers discovered a bag of unused syringes there and advised staff to dispose of it. At 1:03 p.m. officers received a report of mules behind the Comfort Inn. At 3:07 p.m. officers received a report that a woman found a puppy in the alley on the 900 block of East Roosevelt Avenue. The reporting party sheltered the dog at their residence. At 3:32 p.m. officers received a request for a welfare check on the 800 block of North Federal Boulevard. A 40-year-old woman was contacted, and according to officers, she had been drinking but was otherwise OK. At 3:37 p.m. officers received a report of a fight at a residence on South 12th Street East. Officers found it to be a verbal fight only, and noted one individual had "trashed" the home; officers advised a resident there on how to start the eviction process. At 4:15 p.m. officers received a report that a driver had struck a gas meter with a vehicle, and the gas meter was making a noise. Officers found what appeared to be hit-and-run damage to the fence and meter. The "fleeing driver thoughtfully left his front bumper complete with license plate at the scene," officers noted. When officers went to the registered owner's address, he was not present, but found Taylor Trosper, 18, Fort Washakie, and Cheyenne Medicinetop, 19, Arapahoe, who were reportedly drinking and cited for minor in possession of alcohol. Police are still searching for the striking vehicle. At 4:17 p.m. officers received a report that sometime between Thursday and Saturday the reporting party's backpack had been taken from his unlocked vehicle at the Dollar Tree, library, or Walmart, containing the victim's wallet, two bank cards, tribal ID, EBT card, and Medicaid cards. At 4:18 p.m. officers received a report of a fight on East Main Street. Marie Lonebear, 42, of Arapahoe, was cited for alleged assault. At 4:42 p.m. officers received a report of a male passed out behind McDonald's. A 37-year-old male was treated. At 4:44 p.m. officers received a report of an abandoned vehicle on South Fifth Street. The reporting party said she was concerned that transient people were sleeping in the vehicle. Officers noted it was legally parked. At 5:20 p.m. officers received a welfare check request for an individual on the 3000 block of College Hill Drive, with the reporting party stating that the person's vehicle was there and she could hear dogs barking but there was no answer. Officers found the individual, who was OK, and told him to call the reporting party. At 7:28 p.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on North Federal Boulevard and East Sunset. No injuries were reported but both vehicles sustained major damage. At 7:58 p.m. officers responded to a report of people knocking on the windows of a residence on West Park Avenue. Two individuals were located and told to move on. At 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a report of people attempting to get inside a residence on East Lincoln Avenue. At 9:40 p.m. officers responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver on North Broadway Avenue and East Fremont. Officers made contact with the driver and noted he had not been drinking. At 10:44 p.m. officers responded to a report of a child crying and saying "stop doing that" at a residence on the 3000 block of College Hill Drive. The children were checked on and officers noted it appeared everything was OK. At 11:34 p.m. officers responded to a report of a backpack stolen from a vehicle on Big Horn Drive. The victim's license, debit card, laptop, and various school supplies with a total value of $380 were missing.





November 1 At 12:13 a.m. officers responded to a report of an intoxicated underaged person on the 2500 block of Peck Avenue. Aubrey McCabe, 18, Riverton, was cited for alleged being an underaged person under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol content measured at .137 percent. At 2:03 a.m. officers responded to a report of two people yelling at one another about a shooting on the 100 block of South Third Street East. Nathan Little, 23, Riverton, was arrested for alleged public intoxication with a blood-alcohol content measured at .137 percent. Officers noted he did have a loaded pistol magazine in his pocket but no gun was found. At 2:47 a.m. officers responded to a report of a male with a gunshot wound at the emergency room. A 23-year-old male had a minor gunshot wound to his tricep and said he had been wounded accidentally at The Livestock, but was otherwise uncooperative, according to police. Officers noted he refused to identify the shooter even though he said he did know who shot him. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to a report of fighting at a residence on the 600 block of Eagle Drive, including crying children. No one was present when police arrived. At 4:26 a.m. officers responded to a report of loitering on the 500 block of East Main Street. Five males were reportedly found sleeping in the lobby and asked to move along.



