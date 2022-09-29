RPD: Four Arrests, Two Citations; One Vehicle Crash

Riverton Police Blotter reported on 9/29/22 at 0700 hours

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Bryan Dunihoo, 48, Riverton, was arrested for violation of conditions of his probation at 11:31 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Federal

Store employees at a business in the 500 block of East Pershing Avenue advised at 11:45 a.m. that a lady had urinated on the floor in the children’s section of the store and then exchanged her soiled pants for a new pair and walked out. Officers contacted Marie Lonebear, 42, Arapahoe nearby and she was identified as the culprit by witness’s. She was arrested for shoplifting and urinating in public. She also had a Riverton warrant for failure to appear.

A 15-year-old Riverton girl and a 14-year-old Riverton boy fought each other at RHS “Because they wanted to” Both were cited for Battery and released back to the school.

Corey Hill, 28-year-old transient, brought a bottle of Potter’s Vodka into Municipal Court which was 2/3 full. He was arrested for open container at 12:17 p.m.

A blue colored Dodge Intrepid was pulled over at 5:12 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Federal for no license plates and the 19-year-old female driver was cited for No Driver’s license. Her passenger, Hayes Goggles Jr, 56, Ethete, had four RPD arrest warrants and was taken into custody.

Patrol Calls:

A property damage vehicle crash was reported at 7:48 a.m. at Main and Federal. No injuries.