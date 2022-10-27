RPD: Embezzlement reported; Investigation launched on Potential Child Abuse; Family Dog Put Down after Biting Child

Riverton Police Reports 10/26/22 to 0700 hours on 10/27/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Marvin Oldman, 29, Riverton, was served a Failure to Appear Warrant at 11:13 a.m. at 816 North Federal

Leterra Behan, 32, Riverton, was served a Failure to Appear Warrant at 11:28 a.m. at 816 North Federal

A 15-year-old Riverton boy who had concealed $97.10 worth of merchandise on his person from Smith’s Food and Drug was trespassed from the store at 11:58 a.m.

Brian Dodge, 37-year-old transient from Riverton was arrested for use of marijuana at 1:31 p.m. on the Bike Path alongside East Pershing Avenue.

Officers contacted a group of people being loud behind Woodward’s being very loud and found that one of them, Brian Dodge, 37 -year-old transient from Riverton had a warrant and he was arrested at 10:07 p.m.

Randy Weber, 32, Riverton presented himself at the Riverton Police Department and advised that there was a warrant out for his arrest. A check found that this was correct and he was arrested at 10:36 p.m.

A silver colored Chevy Exterra did not have any license plates and when the officer attempted to stop it at 10:53 p.m. the driver failed to yield and a slow speed pursuit ensued which went from West Main and 2nd West through the back streets of Riverton until the driver finally yielded in the parking lot in front of Riverton City Hall. The driver, Jeremy Merta, 45, Riverton, showed obvious and extreme signs of drug impairment. He was arrested and charged with Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no valid registration and Driving while Under the Influence of a controlled substance.

Riverton Police Report from 10/25/22 to 10/26/22

A female called police believing that she was struck in the face because her jaw was hurting. In addition the male half did not want the victim to call the police and attempted to take her cell phone from her. Gordon Northcott, 46, Riverton was arrested for Domestic Assault and Interference With An Emergency Call.

Orlando Morales, 21, Ethete was arrested on a hold from Probation and Parole.

An embezzlement was reported in the 1700 block of North Federal with a felony amount of cash allegedly taken. Investigation has been initiated and statements taken in regards to missing cash in excess of $2,000. The suspect’s employment has been terminated.

Police received a call of a small cat apparently in distress in the 800 block of North Federal at 9:29 p.m. A report is pending.

Riverton Police Report from 10/21/22 to 10/24/22

Emmaline Yellowfox, 32, Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County warrant.

A report of a physical fight came in at 5:22 p.m. from the 1400 block of West Park. Officers found no evidence of a physical fight but one of those involved, Sholina Noseep, 25, Riverton, had a Riverton warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody.

Darwin Spoonhunter, 38, Arapahoe, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 5:36 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal.

Michael Mathews, 39, Riverton, was contacted and after officers talked with the bartender at Rivercity Bar plus other patrons, he was arrested for Trespassing and Disturbance with a BAC of .207. The legal limit is 0.08.

A 17-year-old male from Saint Stephens was a passenger in a car which was stopped for a minor traffic violation and was arrested on a Fremont County warrant for contempt of court at 10:59 p m. at North Federal and East Lincoln.

Officers contacted a group of juveniles out after curfew on the 22nd at 1:52 a.m. in the 300 block of North Federal. A 15 year old Riverton girl , 16-year-old Riverton boy,13-yearold Riverton boy and another 14-year-old Riverton boy were charged with curfew violations and released to adults. A 15-year-old Riverton boy had two no bond County warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody and another 16-year-old Riverton boy also had a County warrant for his arrest and he too was taken into custody.

Police were called to the 100 block of North Broadway at 12:27 a.m. on the 23rd on a report that tires on a bicycle had been slashed. An officer said the bike tires were indeed flat but there was no evidence of them having been cut. When officers later located the suspect at another bar he gave them a false name. Tom Redman, 30, Ethete, was arrested and charged with interference. He was also found to be in possession of a number of glass pipes with methamphetamine residue and was also charged with possession of that substance.

Joseph Brokenleg, 29, Arapahoe was arrested on seven (7) City warrants with a BAC of .264 in the Cliffview Mobile Home Village at 9:32 p.m.

Patrol Calls:

Police received a request for a Welfare Check on children at an address on South Broadway at 1:55 p.m. No children were present when the officer checked out the residence but based upon what he saw he forwarded the information to the Wyoming Department of Family Services for follow-up.

A fraud was reported by an individual who reported they had lost all of their savings and checking balances. A report is pending. The call was made at 3:52 p.m.

A truck had been reported stolen on 10-8-22 and was recovered on this call in the 2500 block of East Monroe at 4:36 pm. There was some damage to the right rear tire and while tools were still in the vehicle the owner’s wallet and 9 mm Beretta pistol are still missing.

Some items were taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of East Lincoln Avenue; Vehicle was ransacked and a bottle of hand sanitizer, and ice scraper and a small hammer were taken. The theft was reported at 4:36 p.m.

Police received a call about an altercation at 10:20 p.m. in the 600 block of West Main. When contacted the female half advised that they were being “Naughty” with each other and could understand why someone may have called them in.

Police were called to SageWest Health Care in Riverton for a child with a wrist which was broken under suspicious circumstances. The child was taken into protective custody and an investigation has been initiated.

A 52-year-old Billings man was too intoxicated to arrest at the South Entrance Doors of Walmart at 1:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital by EMS.

An officer contacted a 17-year-old Lander girl who was at city park and who was taking pills at 4:36 a.m. The officer concluded she indeed was suicidal and convinced her to talk with a counselor. The officer then gave her a courtesy ride to the hospital and stayed with her until a counselor arrived.

A Two-pane window was broken by a golf ball-sized rock with damage estimated at $150 in the 1200 block of Pure Gas Road. The report was made at 8:26 a.m.

A report was taken on a 15-year-old boy who ran away while attending Saturday school at the high school. A report was taken and entered into NCIC.

A family dog bit a two-year-old child in the face at 7:09 p.m. at a residence on Jade Circle in the Cliffview Mobile Home Park. Although the injuries were not life threatening and the dog had a rabies shot two years ago, the child was Life Flighted to Utah as a precaution. Owner of the dog who is the victim’s grandfather, elected to have the dog put down.