RPD: Eluding Vehicle Stopped with Spike Strips, Drugs Found; Man used Bicycle as a Weapon; Stolen Checks Forged; Lady Robbed after a Long Night Out

Riverton Police Blotter 9/23 through 0700 hours on 9/27

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Wilford Hill, 30, Fort Washakie was arrested for assault at 1:44 p.m. on the bike path near East Pershing. When asked why he had struck the 39 yer old victim in the face he responded “Because he’s my nephew”

George O’Neal, 71, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .120 at 4:12 p.m. in the 900 block of West Sunset. Two dogs that were with him were taken to PAWS for him to pick up later.

Workers at Mountain View Cemetery alerted officers to a grey 1999 Chevy SUV at 5:52 p.m. which had been stopped at the Cemetery stop sign for some time. When they tried to talk to the occupants the vehicle took off and a pursuit in the Airport area ensued with speeds of 40-50 miles per hour. Out on the highway speeds were 60-80 miles per hour. Spike strips were successfully deployed and the vehicle was stopped on Hill Street. Considerable evidence of drug use was found in the vehicle along with a firearm. Jason Myrhe, 39, Riverton was arrested for eluding and Desiray Marsh, 22, Fort Hall, Idaho was arrested on a county warrant. Other charges are pending. FCSO assisted. (OOPSIE–A fellow in a red Mustang saw the patrol car’s emergency lights during this incident but, because of the sun, couldn’t see the spike strips and ran over them and they performed as they were designed to do. The driver was advised to contact the Police Department during business hours in regards to reimbursement.)

Angel Burson, 22, Ehtete was arrested on a Riverton City warrant and was also cited for Tresapssing at 9:29 a.m. on the 23rd in the 300 block of Antelope Drive.

Scott Christensen, 58, Dubois was contacted and arrested for DWUI with a BAC of .209 at 11:47 a.m. in the 700 block of North Federal Boulevard.

Stephanie Behan 38, Riverton was arrested for violation of her Probation & Parole conditions with a BAC of .298 at 12:55 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal.

While talking with a group of people in Riverton City Park , an officer noticed that one of them appeared to be quite intoxicated. Corey Hill, a 28-year-old transient was arrested for public Intoxication at 1:41 p.m.

Two fourteen-year-old Riverton girls were cited for smoking a vape pen in the girl’s restroom at Riverton Middle School at 1:47 p.m.

Anderson Antelope, 39, Ethete was located and arrested for Public Intoxication at 1:49 p.m. in the 300 block of North Federal Boulevard

A missing persons report was received at 3:50 p.m. from an address on East Jackson regarding a male subject. Officers then located Antone Monroe, 25, Riverton and took him into custody on a Failure to Appear warrant.

Tyrone SunRhodes, 19, Riverton was arrested for resisting after he held a bicycle over his head and threatened officers with it at 6:21 p.m. in the 200 block of South 11th East. . Further investigation found that he was in possession of numerous devices with Marijuana and methamphetamine residue and he was charged with possession of those substances. In addition, witnesses stated he had also assaulted his 19-year-old female companion by hitting her with his bicycle, shoving her to the ground and hitting her. Her clothes were torn and observed injuries confirmed this. He was also charged with domestic violence.

Jeremiah Fightingbear, 23, Gas Hills was arrested for Criminal Entry with a BAC of .313 at 8:33 p.m. near South 13th East and East Adams. Officers caught up with the fellow who said he was trying to find a place to sleep. It was also found that he had entered a young ladies’ house uninvited and been told to leave after which he had attempted entry into several other residences in the area.

A truck was pulled over at 12:32 a.m. on the 25th at North Federal and East Fremont for expired registration and the officer reported he could smell marijuana. One thing led to another and Shane Spoonhunter, 25, Lander was cited for no Insurance and possession of 2 grams of marijuana and his passenger, Desma Antelope 24, Fort Washakie, was charged with Possession of marijuana. Both were cited & released.

Two subjects were reported to be passed out behind a business in the 200 block of North Federal at 5:26 p.m. One fellow was able to care for himself and was moved along, the other, Arron C’Hair, 45, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .422

A report was received by dispatch of a man brandishing a knife at 5:42 p.m. in the 300 block of South Federal. According to a police report,Officers contacted two individuals there and one fellow was indeed in possession of a knife but had done nothing illegal with it. A routine check for wants found that there was a county warrant out for his arrest and Christopher Monroe, 38, Arapahoe was taken into custody.

A call came in at 7:21 p.m. from the 600 block of North 12th East about a man recorded on video taking a drill, a purse and some WD40 from a residence. Officers recognized the individual from the video and a short while later made contact with Michael Cousineau, 43, Riverton and cited him for petty Larceny ($15 dollar drill and $4 can of WD 40) Nothing had been taken from the purse.

Patrol Calls:

A vandalism to a pumpkin patch was reported t 11:52 a.m. on the 26th from the 500 block of North 2nd East. The caller reported someone had stolen all of his pumpkins and the ones not taken from the garden were destroyed.

A tobacco problem was reported at Riverton High School at 1:04 p.m.

A female subject went to the window at the Riverton Police Department at 2:37 p.m. to report a firearm was stolen from a vehicle. A report is pending.

A fraud was reported at 2:51 p.m. from the 600 block of North Federal where $600 in stolen checks were forged. According to a report, the checks were stolen and forged by one individual who gave them to three others to cash. All suspects involved in this have been identified and the investigation continues.

A person on the ground in the 500 block of North 2nd Street was reported at 3:09 p.m. The 27-year-old female on the ground was okay but a 27-year-old fellow who was with her had a cut up face and was taken to the hospital by EMS.

A report was taken on 15-year-old runaway girl from Saint Stephens and entered into NCIC. Family members have also been notified. The girl allegedly took off from the high school.

A police reported a citation is to be served on a 44 -year-old Riverton man following an altercation at 8:28 p.m. on the 600 block of Spencer Street. A 17-year-old Riverton male was transported by EMS in regards to an injury he had received several days ago.

A resident of the College Hill Apartments in Riverton showed up at SageWest Health Care Hospital with a dog bite. The 27-year-old victim reported a neighbors dog was to blame. A report is pending.

September 23:

Police were notified of a shoplifting in the 300 block of North Federal when a video surveillance tape was reviewed, it revealed a child was use to steal items in the store and take them to a bathroom where a female was waiting. Officers reviewed the tape and were able to identify a 28-year-old female subject. An Investigation continues.

A report is pending on a report of over $1,000 worth of merchandise taken from Walmart. The report came in at 1:29 p.m.

A small black and white dog was found at McDonald’s Restaurant. Officers held the dog at the Police Department for several hours hoping the owner would show up and then took it to PAWS.

A 58-year-old male had fallen out of his wheelchair in the 800 block of North Federal at 7:59 p.m. . Officers assisted EMS with loading him for a trip to the hospital.

A report was received at 9:07 p.m. from the 900 block of East Roosevelt that a group of six individuals were attempting to push over a stop sign. Officers contacted a group of people walking away from the area and one of them admitted to punching the stop sign and he was told not to do that anymore. The Stop Sign was none the worse for wear…

September 24

A report is pending on a man who had tracked his stolen phone to an address in the 800block of North Federal and was asking for police assistance to get it back.

A vehicle break-in at Central Wyoming College was reported at 11:21 a.m. Video survelliance showed at least four vehicles were broken into. A report is pending.

An aggressive dog in the 800 block of Rainbow Drive charged a man and his puppy at 12:20 p.m. The owner of the dog in question was not at home. Information was forwarded to the Animal Control Officer for follow-up.

Clerks at a business in the 300 block of North Federal caught a 28-year-old Lander woman shoplifting at 6:02 p.m. and requested that officers trespass the woman from their store.

September 25

A 62-year-old lady said she had quite a bit to drink at a local bar and took a couple that she met there back to her motel room in the 900 block of East Sunset and remembers little else except that she woke up later to find her property missing. The report was made at 4:02 a.m. Taken were her cell phone, her purse, and all of her money.