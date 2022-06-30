RPD: Eight Arrested including a DWUI; Another Identity Theft Reported

Riverton Police Blotter 6/28/22 to 6/29/22 at 0700 Hours

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Clayton Bell, 30, Ethete, arrested on a RPD Warrant at 1:21 p .m. in the 300 block of East Fremont

Sydney Willow, 30, Lander, arrested for three Fremont County Warrants at 1:21 p .m. in the 300 block of East Fremont

Thomas Brown, 50, Riverton, arrested at 6:26 p .m. in the alley of the 800 block of North Federal Boulevard for Public Intoxication

Aaron Oldman, 30, Riverton, arrested at 8:09 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal on a RPD Warrant

Michael Cousineau, 43, Riverton, arrested at 11:18 in the 200 block in North Federal for three RPD Warrants

Wendall Ghostbear, 22, Riveton, arrested at 11:31 p.m. for a RPD warrant at North Federal and Forest Drive

Candy Bingham, 41, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 12:36 a.m. on the 29th at South Federal and East Washington

Patrick Arthus,40, Riverton arrested at 3:48 a.m. in the 800 block of East Adams for three RPD Warrants and a Fremont County Warrant.

Patrol Calls:

A report is pending on an individual found sleeping behind a building in the 300 block of West Main Street

A 1991 Buick was broken into in the 100 block of North Third Street East while in a garage there, “A bunch of stuff” was taken. The report came in at 9:54 a.m.

There was no violation of any law when a woman in the 2300 block of Oak Lane moved a sprinkler at 10:59 a.m. that was getting her garage sale items wet. A complaint was filed by a maintenance man at that location.

An incident is under investigation in the Riverton area. All pertinent information was redacted from the report.

A firearm that had been reported stolen was found in the 2200 block of Rose Lane. A found property report was made.

A report of a stolen identity was filed with the RPD at 5:17 a.m. from the 4200 block of Airport Road.