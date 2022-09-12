RPD: DUWI Arrests; Mail Complaint Lodged; Wheelchair-Bound Man Assisted by Officers, EMS

Riverton Police Department Blotter from 9/9/22 to 9/12/22 at 0700 Hours

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

A 15-year-old girl from Arapahoe was cited for possession of a THC vape device at 12:13 p.m. on the 9th at RHS.

James Bell, 49, Arapahoe, was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .295 on the 9th at 3:52 p.m. in the area of 900 east Sunset on the bike path

A 2-Day Hold Warrant from Probation & Parole for Rodney Connolly, 39, Cheyenne was served and he was arrested at 4:17 p.m. in the 400 block of West Adams.

Richard Lonebear, 51, Billings, was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .336 at 4:46 p.m. in the 800 block of West Main Street.

Vincent Brown, 44, Arapahoe, was a former tenant in the 900 block of West Jackson Avenue and was looking for some of his property. He was served a trespass notice and arrested on an active Fremont County warrant for failure to appear.

Police received a call of an intoxicated driver in the 800 block of North Federal. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the occupants. The driver, Jovaughna McAdams, 29, Ethete, was given field tests and as a result of her performance on those tests was arrested for DWUI.

Report came in at 3:45 p.m. on the 12th of a vehicle which had run off of the road at at West Monroe and Majors Avenue. Officers located the vehicle (a black 2018 Chevy SUV) with it’s flashers on and the driver behind the wheel. The driver, Norman Bitsie, 27, Riverton, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI.

Patrol Calls:

A man who had been incarcerated complained to police that his ex-wife had been withholding his checks since 2018 while he was away in prison. Officer contacted the ex-wife who had been placing his mail in the “No longer at this Address” box but had still gotten it back. Both sides were advised on how to remedy the situation with the post office.

A resident in the 3000 block of College Hill Drive west of CWC reported the front driver’s side tires on her vehicle were slashed. A report is pending.

A 50-year-old male and 45-year-old female were contacted in the 1100 block of East Washington following a report of a Family Fight at 4 p.m. This was a verbal only dispute and the female half agreed to go to her mother’s home. Officers stood by while she gathered her things.

A 58-year-old male with only one leg and in a wheel chair was contacted by officers at the Smith’s Fuel Center at 6:52 p.m. on the 9th and said he was okay and refused their offers of assistance. He said he was just trying to get out of the rain according to a police report. Two hours later a man in a wheelchair with only one leg was contacted at Smith’s Food and Drug who allegedly was bothering customers. Police stood by and assisted EMS personnel and the man was transported to the hospital.

A 20-year-old male with a previous back injury complained of severe pain in the 300 block of North Federal and said he needed an ambulance. He went outside and laid down on the ground. Officers assisted EMS on the call.

A report is pending from the 1000 block of Day Drive where a caller said, to quote the police report, “someone broke in and stole all the alcohol.”The call was made at 7:47 p.m. on the 11th.