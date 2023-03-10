RPD: Cold Folks asked to go to Jail; Multiple people found sleeping in Post Office; Drug Arrests

Riverton Police Report from 3/6/23 through 3/9/23 at 0700 hours

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

March 6

8:19 a.m. 1400 block Maple Street – A resident reported $568.65 of fraudulent activity on his Apple account. A report was filed.

12:42 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A customer lost his wife who has Alzheimers and was missing for 15 minutes. Officers located the 86 -year-old lady who had wandered off and returned her to her husband.

12:46 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A subject attempted to use a credit card not belonging to them. The business kept the card, A report is pending.

1:29 p.m. 100 block North 6th East – A gold colored Dodge Durango struck a white GMC Tahoe and continued down Main Street. Minor damage to the passenger side rear view mirror.

2:41 p.m. 2001 West Sunset Dr. RHS – A simple assault was reported. No details as a report is pending.

3:49 p.m. Riverton area – An investigation has been initiated on a reported Sexual Assault that occurred on March second.

4:00 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A counterfeit bill was passed. There is video of the transaction. A report is pending.

4:05 p.m. 701 East Sunset Drive, FCSD#25 Bus Garage – An eleven-year-old girl from Arapahoe and a twelve-year-old girl from Riverton were cited for fighting.

7:26 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Two individuals were asking for money and ride. Officers contacted the two and provided them with a courtesy ride.

March 7

4:21 a.m. 501 East Main – US Post Office – A male subject found sleeping in the post office was moved along.

10:19 a.m. 600 block North Federal – Officers contacted Camelia Monroe, 41, Ethete and Benito Roman, 40, Arapahoe, at a local business and both were found to have Fremont County warrants and were arrested.

10:45 a.m. 2001 West Sunset Drive, RHS – A 17-year-old boy was cited for Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol.

11:24 a.m. 409 West Adams Avenue – Saul Luna, 27, Riverton was arrested on a request from Probation and Parole.

11:56 a.m. 1000 East Roosevelt Avenue – The owner of several dogs who keep escaping their yard was contacted and advised about dogs running at large.

12:53 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – A welfare check was requested on an infant whose parents have missed two pediatric appointments. The infant, according to a police report, exposed to methamphetamine during pregnancy. Officer located parents and infant and all appeared to be well with them and they said they would be taking the child to his appointment later that day.

1:20 p.m. 2001 West Sunset Drive – RHS – A 15-year-old Riverton girl was cited for Unlawful Contact after she confronted and struck another student.

1:23 p.m. 400 block North Federal – Julian Spoonhunter, 33, Arapahoe, was issued a trespass notice for a business and arrested on a Fremont County warrant and cited for urinating in public.

1:59 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A male subject poured hot coffee on a female customer. The suspect then left the business. Victim was located but was not cooperative with the officers.

2:11 p.m. 2001 West Sunset Drive – RHS – A property destruction was reported at the high school. A report is pending.

3:40 p.m. 600 block West Adams – Kids were playing on 911, they called three times, the three children involved were contacted and counseled on the proper use of 911.

3:56 p.m. 2100 West Sunset Drive, SageWest Hospital – A combative patient in Emergency Room was trying to attack staff and being belligerent. A male individual was cited for MIP and Battery.

4:51 p.m. 409 West Adams – While at Probation and Parole, Brandon C’Hair, 27, Arapahoe was arrested on a Fremont County warrant.

5:40 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A shoplifting incident was reported. A police report is pending.

7:03 p.m. 100 block East Monroe – a Hit and run crash that occurred within the last hour was reported. A 2013 Ford Expedition was struck. A report is pending.

7:13 p.m. 800 block North Federal – – Two individuals were contacted and both said they knew they had been trespassed from the business earlier. One of them said that it was cold and he had no where to go so he wanted to go to jail. Clement Eagle, 50, Arapahoe, and Joshua Headley, 32, Hudson were both arrested for trespassing.

March 8

7:57 a.m. 200 block North Broadway – A building was tagged with blue paint. A report was taken.

8:46 a.m. 1400 block West Park – A woman called to say her child’s father struck her in the face and chest and that she has a large welt developing. The suspect had left the area. A report was taken on Domestic Assault and forwarded to the County Attorney for further action.

11:15 a.m. 816 North Federal – City Court – Joshua Mackey, 42, Riverton, was served two city warrants at Riverton City Court.

12:45 p.m. 100 block North 7th West, A resident reported being scammed out of $806. A report is pending.

12:57 p.m. 100 West Park at North 2nd West – Several dogs were reported to be at large. The owner was contacted and shoveled the snow away from his backyard fence to prevent further escape.

1:00 300 block North 14th East – Police received a report of a neighbor dumping furniture in a dump trailer located on private property. A report is pending.

1:25 p.m. 300 block North Broadway – Two individuals were contacted at the request of probation officers and found to have active Fremont County warrants. Linda Headley, 51, Ethete and Shidawn Gagon, 27, Lander were both arrested.

4:07 p.m. 100 block Apache Avenue – Auburn Bell, 23, Riverton, was arrested on a Fremont County warrant and also charged with Possession of Fentanyl and Child Endangerment due to the proximity of the drug to her one year old child. The child was brought with her to the police department and given a meal and later released to the custody of Northern Arapaho DFS.

4:35 p.m. 3000 block College Hill Drive – A woman called to report being assaulted overnight. A report is pending.

7:08 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A 38-year-old male sleeping at a table and refusing to leave was issued a trespass order and escorted off the property

7:35 p.m. 9th and Washington – A female subject was passed out in the bushes. A report is pending

9:30 p.m. 300 block East Fremont -Treyvale Bigmedicine, 27, Riverton was arrested for public intoxication.

March 9

12:23 a.m. Cheyenne Avenue – Lucas Sanchez, 42, Riverton, was arrested for Public Intoxication. While searching Mr. Sanchez incident to his arrest he was found to be in possession of a syringe which tested positive for methamphetamine and he was also charged with possession of that.

12:36 a.m. 400 block East Fremont Avenue – A Chevy truck with a camper shell was pared near the outdoor patio and the person inside was yelling for help and flashing a flashlight. Officers said a52-year-old male had been drinking but his truck was inoperable. He made other arrangements for a ride home.

1:07 a.m. 400 block East Fremont Avenue – Windy Boy Yellowplume, 23, Ethete was observed driving a car with the rear passenger side tire off of the rim. He was contacted and subsequently arrested for DWUI.

4:13 a.m. 501 East Main – Three male subjects were found sleeping in the Post Office Lobby. They were moved along.

4:57 a.m. 700 block East Park at North Federal – A male subject was found crawling into oncoming traffic. Aloysius Piper, 55, Ethete was located and could not stand without assistance. He was arrested for Public Intoxication.