RPD Chief Eric Murphy Announced His Retirement Today

“Good morning to all my friends on FB. I wanted to let everyone know that I will be retiring from the Riverton Police Department in December. It’s has been an amazing 26 year Law Enforcement career and my time at the Riverton Police Department has been one of the greatest accomplishments of my life due to the friendships that I have made there. I want to let everyone at the Riverton Police know how much I absolutely love and cherish each and everyone one of you. Also members of of the City of Riverton, Kristin Watson, Megan Sims and Tisha Tuttle I want you three to know that I could not have made it without you over the last 3 years since my stroke. You have helped me more than I could have ever imagined. You have all gone above and beyond to help me succeed. To my amazing secretary Summer Collie Cassady you have helped me with all of my day to day struggles with my job and I could never say enough to let you know how much I appreciate you.

To Mayor Rich Richard Gard , former City Administrator Tony Tolstedt and the rest of the city council I want to thank you for your leadership and support over the last 6 years of my career as the Chief of Police. I truly appreciate each and everyone of you.

To the Citizens of Riverton….it has been my greatest honor and pleasure to serve you over the last 23 years. I will miss each and everyone of you more than you will ever know …..I do have to say I’m looking forward to getting thru a whole workout at the gym without someone asking me a question about a Police related problem or walking thru the grocery store without someone asking me the same thing

I want all of you to know it has been a dream come true to serve the public for as long as I have and to have made the friendships that I have had. I will always be here if anyone ever needs anything from me for anything at all. I love you all very much.”