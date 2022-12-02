RPD Captain Appointed Interim Chief of Police

The City of Riverton announced Friday that Captain Wes Romero has been appointed Interim Chief of Police for the Riverton Police Department. Romero will serve in the position of interim chief until a full-time replacement for retiring chief, Eric Murphy is selected.

“Interim Chief Romero is an experienced leader who has dedicated his career to the citizens and communities he has sworn to serve and protect,” said Riverton City Administrator Kyle Butterfield. “I am very confident in his ability to lead the police department and I am grateful for his desire to positively influence our community.”

Wes Romero has served within municipal enforcement for twenty-three years and was appointed Captain in 2017. He has served in several leadership capacities throughout his career, including Lieutenant and Sergeant.

###

ABOUT THE RIVERTON POLICE DEPARTMENT: The Riverton Police Department is committed to providing effective and efficient police service to the members of the Riverton community while maintaining high standards of professionalism, honesty, and integrity. The police department has a staff of 28 sworn officers and 13 civilians.