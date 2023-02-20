RPD Call Recap: Multiple Arrests; Abuse Allegations; Warrant Arrests; Firearm taken from unlocked vehicle, and more

Riverton Police Department report from 2/14/23 through 0700 hours on 2/20/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

February 14

7:49 a.m. 1200 block East Park – A caller requested a female subject be trespassed from the apartment complex because she was refusing to leave. An Office reported the person in question was a guest of one of the tenants and had every right to be there. This was a landlord/tenant dispute – Civil matter.

12:15 p.m. 700 East Fremont – When an officer saw a fellow crawling on all fours in the 700 block of East Fremont, Brian Sunrhodes, 38, Fort Washakie was contacted and found to be intoxicated. He was arrested for Public Intoxication and also charged with open container for an almost empty bottle of vodka which he had with him.

12:53 p.m. 1200 West Main Street – A man was reported to be passed out alongside a business. Robert Willow, 42, Riverton, was contacted and found to have an active Fremont County warrant for which he was arrested.

1:38 p.m. 800 block Mary Anne Drive – A two vehicle fender bender was reported when a Chevrolet Trailblazer struck a parked Chevy Camero.

1:47 p.m. 840 Major Avenue – RMS – A 13-year-old Riverton girls was cited for Use of Tobacco.

6:34 p.m. 3500 block West Main Street – A Toyota 4-Runner flipped on its side and a female inside could not get out. A report is pending. An ambulance was not needed.

8:27 p.m. 900 block East Lincoln – Police were called about an individual found inside a camper that was not his. When police arrived, a 27-year-old male was contacted and issued a trespass notice.

10:02 p.m. 600 block West Adams – A vehicle slid off of the street and struck a light pole. A report is pending.

10:24 p.m. 600 block East Jackson – A male subject came to the door beaten up. A report is pending.

10:49 p.m. 900 block East Sunset – Riana Sittingeagle, 44, Riverton, was arrested for Battery after it was determined she had struck a 37-year-old fellow with a snow shovel handle.

February 15

8:45 a.m. 200 block East Main Street – Rosendo Mendoza, 27, Riverton, was arrested for Person Using or Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

9:18 a.m. 200 block East Fremont at North Third – – Parking lot fender bender was reported between a truck plowing snow and a vehicle driving through the lot.

2:45 p.m. 900 block Forest Drive – A call indicated a male was threatening a female and was throwing things around. An officer determined it was a landlord/tenant dispute. Both sides were advised. No law enforcement action was taken.

3:04 p.m. 700 block North Federal – A report is pending on a group of male subjects who were refusing to leave a business and were walking from the front of the business to the back.

3:06 p.m. 221 Valley Circle – The Animal Control Officer left a note on the door of the residence asking the owner of a dog there to call her in reference to their barking dog.

4:03 p.m. 40 Honor Farm Road – An employee backed into a state vehicle. A report is pending.

4:20 p.m. Riverton area – A minor child was reported being a victim of sexual abuse. An investigation has been initiated.

4:25 p.m. Riverton area – A report was received of child abuse involving a Foster Child. A report was not finished, but it did indicate the child was okay.

7:18 p.m. 100 block North Broadway Avenue – A man who refused to leave kept coming back and is sleeping in a chair. Robert Willow, 42, Riverton, was arrested for Trespassing.

7:47 p.m. – Beth Drive – Steven Dickinson, 54, Riverton, had failed a breath test in violation of the terms of his probation and was arrested.

8:45 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A call was received of a woman passed out in a restroom. When officers arrived they

found two individuals passed out together in the restroom. Marie Lonebear, 43, Arapahoe, and Joshua Headley, 32, Hudson, were both arrested for Public Intoxication.

8:57 p.m. 600 block West Main – A 15-year-old Riverton boy was reported to be extremely intoxicated and was arrested for Minor Under the Influence.

9:08 p.m. 1200 block South 7th West – A vehicle that was reportedly stolen was recovered, but a report had not yet been completed.

10:44 p.m. 300 block Spire Drive – Darek Richards, 41, Pavillion, was arrested on a Fremont County warrant and

Robert Richards, 46, Riverton, was arrested on a Riverton City warrant.

10:56 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – Police were called for a subject urinating in a laundry room and not leaving who had earlier been trespassed from the business. – Mychal Goggles, 29, Riverton, was arrested for trespassing.

February 16

10:05 a.m. 2001 West Sunset Drive –RHS – A 16 year old girl was cited for use of tobacco with a vaping device

12:56 p.m. – . 2001 West Sunset Drive –RHS – A 15-year-old Riverton boy was cited for possession of a THC (marijuana) vape pen.

12:57 p.m. 400 East Main Street – Eric Armstrong, 43, Arapahoe, was stopped for a minor traffic violation and found to have a warrant out of Hot Springs County for which he was arrested.

1:27 p.m. 500 block North 10th East – Domestic Abuse allegation. – A report was taken and the suspect, an 18-year-old ex-boyfriend, who had left prior to the arrival of police, was arrested by Lander PD a short time later on a charge of domestic violence.

1:35 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A man refused to leave a business. Brian Dodge, 37, Riverton, had been issued a trespass notice for a business on an earlier occasion and this time he was arrested for trespassing.

2:33 p.m. 840 Major Avenue – RMS – A 14-year-old Riverton girl was cited for Possession of Marijuana: A THC Vape pen.

3:30 p.m. 800 block North 1st Street – Fire Call – There was no fire. Workers were steaming ice off of the roof of a home which appeared to be smoke.

4:42 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – Following an Internal Investigation on an Associate, a theft was discovered. Dakota Anderson, 25, Riverton, was cited for theft in the amount of approximately $700 and two other individuals, who were involved, were issued trespass notices for the involved business.

February 17

1:28 a.m. 300 block North Federal – – An officer recognized the occupant of a silver Chevrolet Impala parked at the gas pumps as an individual who had given him a false name on an earlier occasion. When he confronted her she took off and a chase ensued out of town. Wind River Police assisted and managed to spike both passenger side tires out on Highway 26 and Junina Quiver, 20, Riverton was arrested for Eluding. She also had a Fremont County warrant and an Albany County warrant. A passenger, Patrick Brown, 26, Riverton, had two Fremont County warrants and he was taken into custody on those.

2:22 a.m. 3100 block West Main – A severely injured deer was dispatched by an officer.

4:25 a.m. 501 East Main Street – US Post Office – A report is pending on a subject found sleeping by the parcel lockers.

6:59 a.m. 800 block North Pointe Drive – A 2003 Chevy Duramax was unlocked and a Smith & Wesson model 1911 .45 pistol valued at $900 was taken along with a box cutter type knife. A report was taken.

February 17

9:46 a.m. 400 block West Adams – Brandon C’Hair, 27, Arapahoe was arrested for Probation and Parole.

11:42 a.m. 800 block North Federal – Clement Eagle, 50, Arapahoe, had been issued a trespass notice for the business on a prior occasion and so this time he was arrested for trespassing.

3:16 p.m. 800 block North Federal – a 32-year-old male was in a corner passed out and could not be waked up. The RPD assisted EMS in transporting the man to the hospital.

4:10 p.m. 400 block East Fremont – A backpack was found outside of the building. The owner, who was identified, was in jail in Lander. A note was left there telling him where he could pick up his property when he got out.

5:02 p.m. 1900 block West Bend Avenue – A mailbox was knocked over. A 49-year-old female at the scene said her vehicle slid on ice and hit the mailbox, which the repair cost was estimated at $200 to $500. A report was taken.

7:20 p.m. 1733 North Federal – Walmart – A 41-year-old male who had been involved in an earlier shoplifting incident at the Casper Walmart was issued a trespass notice for all Walmarts.

February 18

2:27 a.m. 816 North Federal – RPD – Jeremiah Fightingbear, 24, Arapahoe, said he knew he had a warrant and was cold with no where else to go so he came to the Police Depatment. He was taken into custody.

3:29 a.m. 800 block South Federal – Taylyn Addison, 23, Arapahoe, was contacted and found to be intoxicated and was arrested for that offense. It was later found that the name she had originally given the officer was false and she was also charged with Interference.

4:24 a.m. 800 block North First Street – A 28-year-old male was found deceased. An investigation has been initiated.

5:49 p.m. 2001 West Sunset Drive – RHS – A 73-year-old male from Casper was issued a No Trespass notice after he followed and harassed the referees after a basketball game.

6:32 p.m. 400 block East Pershing – A woman reported her clothes were taken from the Laundromat. A report is pending.

7:36 p.m. 1300 block South Federal – The adult daughter, who lives at the address, was intoxicated and breaking things. Edelche Eagle, 29, Riverton, was found to have a Riverton City warrant and was arrested.

8:13 p.m. 400 block West Adams – Joseph Withrow, 42, Shoshoni, tested positive for Use of a Controlled Substance and was arrested at the request of Probation and Parole.

8:35 p.m. The RPD received a report of a strangulation and sexual assault in the Riverton area. An investigation has been initiated.

9:32 p.m. 1200 block South 8th Street – A male stated his girlfriend punched him in the face. A report is pending.

10:57 p.m. 1000 block North Federal – A report was taken in regards to a possible assault which occurred a week ago at a local motel.

February 19

12:11 a.m. Wolf Creek Drive – A reporting party said his girlfriend shot him up with an unknown substance. A report is pending.

12:32 a.m. 500 block West Main Street – A 16-year-old Riverton boy was stopped for speeding and weaving and failed the field sobriety tests. He was arrested for DWUI and later provided a breath sample which indicated a BAC of 0.102.

1:03 a.m. 400 block Spruce Street – A caller asked police to respond to her residence where a group of juveniles would not leave. They are not listening, a report stated.

4:07 a.m. 1600 block Dickinson – A female subject reported she had been drugged. A report is pending.

2:40 p.m. 1300 South Federal – Loren Shakespeare, 50, Arapahoe, was located and arrested on a Riverton Municipal warrant.

4:17 p.m. 4200 Airport Road – Chad Fauria, 21, Baton Rouge, LA, was served a citation for Assault.

4:44 p.m. 1300 East Main – A report was received of a woman who was bloody getting into a white van which was now in City Park, parking lot. A report is pending.

9:33 p.m. 600 block West Main Street – Skye Willow, 29, Riverton was arrested for Trespass. Also present and contacted was Tazlynn Jenkins, 22, Riverton who was found to have a Riverton City Warrant for which she was arrested. In a search incident prior to her arrest she was found to be in possession of a quantity of Methamphetamine and was also charged with that.

11:23 p.m. 700 block West Main Street – Chynna Addison, 32, Casper, was arrested for Public Intoxication.

February 20

Bryaira Whiteeagle, 32, St. Stephens, was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped for expired registration. After a routine check for wants and warrants, she was found to have a Fremont County Warrant and was arrested.