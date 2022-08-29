RPD Blotter: Woman Threatened Hotel Employees with Firearm; Tires Slashed; Pain Meds Allegedly Stolen

Riverton Police Blotter 8/25/22 through 0700 hours on 8/26/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

A 14-year-old female student at Riverton High School was cited for Possession of Tobacco at 9:33 p.m.

Four individuals were found by motel staff at 1:19 p.m. in a room at the Holiday Inn in which they didn’t belong and were told to leave. A short while later when they were again told to leave a female subject, Nichole Yellowplume, became agitated and produced a loaded Glock 9 mm hand gun and pointed it at them according to a RPD report. After a few moments of this, one of the other individuals who had been in the room took the gun away from her and they all then left the hotel. Officers located all four individuals nearby and interviewed them further and ran routine warrant checks. After the dust had settled the following arrests were made: Nichole Yellowplume, 37, Riverton for Aggravated Assault; Martin Gutierrez, 48, Casper on a Municipal warrant and Daniel Manzanares, 41, Arapahoe on a Municipal warrant.

Everett Addison, 39, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication at 4:25 p .m. in the 800 block of North Federal Boulevard.

Myra Brown, 48, Saint Stephens was arrested on two Failure To Appear warrants at 4:49 p.m. at Webbwood and North Federal.

Tara Cox, 47, Riverton was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery for punching her significant other in the face. The report was filed at 8:25 p.m. in the 400 block of Pinnacle Drive.

Mary Headley, 19, Riverton was arrested on a county warrant at 11:53 p.m. in the 800 block of South Smith Road

Patrol Calls:

A noise complaint was registered with police at 7:44 a.m. on the 25th about horn honking from students at Riverton High School’s Parking Lot.

A report of slashed tires on vehicles parked alongside College Hill Drive was reported at 1:57 p.m. A report was made.

A 55-year-old female reported that her home in the 2300 block of East Adams Avenue had been broken into and “someone” had stolen “some” of her pain medication. A Police report indicated there was no sign of forcible entry. A report was made to document incident.

A resident at an apartment on Eagle Drive reported a package was stolen from her address. The theft was reported at 4:49 p.m.

A property damage vehicle crash was reported at 7:21 p.m. at 40 Honor Farm Road where a white KIA Sedona struck an exit gate.

A gold-colored Buick sedan with a cracked windshield fled from Riverton Police across the Big Wind River bridge and onto the Wind River Reservation at 12:42 a.m. in the 900 block of South Federal. The BIA Wind River Police were notified.