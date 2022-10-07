RPD Blotter: Warrant Arrests; Attempted Theft of Camper Trailer Foiled; Repeat Shoplifter

Riverton Police Reports from 10/5/22 to 0700 hours on 10/6/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Gordon Eagle, 34, Riverton, was served a warrant at City Hall for Failure to Pay Fines for Driving While Under Suspension and No Insurance

Savannah Menjivar, 19, Riverton, arrested at City hall on an active Fremont County Warrant and then released after she posted bond

Danelle Enos, 30, Fort Washakie, was served a City Warrant while attending City Court

Myra Ridgely, 71, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .182 and Anastasia Ridgely, 24, Ethete was arrested on a Riverton City warrant at 4:10 p.m. in the alley of the 800 block of North Federal

A Vehicle was stopped for having a broken windshield and tail light at 11:42 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Federal. Two of the occupants, Braden Monroe, 22, Saint Stephens and Jarilyn Oldman, 25, Riverton had county warrants and were arrested.

Patrol Calls:

Local ambulances were tied up on other calls and EMS had been dispatched from Dubois for the transport of a 32-year-old male to the Riverton Hospital. The RPD Officer had the Dubois ambulance canceled and gave the fellow a ride to the hospital in his patrol vehicle.

A fraudulent $100 bill was passed at a Riverton business on North Federal. A report is pending.

A subject flagged down a patrol officer at 1:44 p.m. in the 1600 block of North 8th West with a female Shitzu dog which was transported to a veterinarian for medical attention from a possible dog attack.

Video surveillance is currently under review of an attempted theft of a $13,000 valued camper trailer from the 600 block of South Federal Boulevard from a parking lot. The theft was apparently foiled by a hitch lock.

A report is pending on the possible find of the drug Fentanyl in a room in the 2500 block of North Federal. According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine.

A report is pending on two shoplifting incidents by the same person in the 700 block of North Federal on successive days.