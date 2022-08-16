RPD Blotter: Two DUIs reported; Three vehicle crash; Tools stolen from Unlocked Truck; MC Saddle Bags stolen

Riverton Police Blotter 8/12/22 to 8/15/22 at 0700 Hours

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Martin Blueford, 27, Riverton, arrested on a Probation and Parole Hold at 2:29 p.m. in the 500 block of East Washington

Richard Lonebear, 52, Billings, MT, arrested for Public Intoxication at 5 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal. Lonebear’s BAC level was .287

Ricky Manning, 62, Riverton arrested on a active RPD Warrant at 9:15 p.m. in the 600 bock of West Main Street.

Alana Whiteman, 43, Ethete, arrested on an active RPD Warrant at 10;21 p.m. in the 800 block of South Federal

Johnathan Quiver, 26, Riverton arrested on an active RPD Warrant at 10:04 a.m. on the 13th in the 200 block of East Main.

A black 2001 Ford Ranger driven by Lasterlin Hanway, 18-years-of-age from Riverton, collided with the rear of a parked Ford F350 truck which in turn pushed it into the rear of a Silver Dodge Ram causing major damage to all involved vehicles. Both Hanway and his 17 year old passenger ran from the scene but were later located and arrested by RPD officers. The 17-year-old was charged with minor in possession (Blood alcohol of .10) and released to his mother. Hanway was charged with DWUI, Leaving the scene of an accident, Driving while under suspension, and failure to maintain insurance.

Two 20 year old females were identified via security camera footage, contacted and issued citations for exposing themselves to the store clerk at 7:55 a.m. in the 200 block of North 9th Street East on the 13th.

Dudley C’Bearing, 36, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication at 5:34 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing along the Bike Path. C’Bearings BAC level was .360

Tromas Buckner, 24, Riverton, was cited for Assault & Battery at 7:19 p.m. in the 600 block of West Main Street.

Beverley Osborne. 64, Riverton, was arrested for Domestic Battery with a blood alcohol level of .140 at 10:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Main Street. She reportedly assaulted a family member and then crashed a vehicle in a garage trying to leave the scene.

According to a RPD report, a truck had been burglarized in the area around 1:26 a.m. on the 14th in the 500 block of East Monroe. The owners had chased two people they had seen nearby. Contact was made with Alejandro Behan, 19 years of age from Saint Stephens, who was subsequently arrested for Minor Under the Influence with a blood alcohol level of .171. His companion, a 13 year old female from Riverton, was cited for minor under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .088 and released to a responsible adult.

Shacyria Edmo, 28, Ethete, was stopped for driving without lights at four AM on the 14th at East Adams and South Federal. One thing led to another when the officer observed tin foil lying in plain view which contained a substance which appeared to be methamphetamine on the vehicle console which tested positive. Edmo was arrested and charged with possession of both Methamphetamine and Marijuana.

Thomas Twiss, 27, Riverton, was arrested for public intoxication at 7:54 a.m. in the 200 block of West Washington.

Robert Scheidmantel, 55, Riverton, wasarrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 9:19 p.m. at Redwood and Pinecrest

Danny Romero, 64, called police to report an attempted break-in at 3:39 a.m. on the 15th at an address on Wolf Creek Drive. Upon Investigating, Romero was found to have an active Fremont County Arrest Warrant. He was taken into custody.

Patrol Calls

A garbage truck backed into another truck parked at Smith’s Food and Drug, 1200 West Main Street at 7:41 a.m. on the 12th

A number of Milwaukee Tools were stolen from an unlocked truck parked in a motel parking lot in the 1000 block of North Federal Boulevard The theft was reported at 8:01 a.m.

An intoxicated person reported along a fence north of a convenience store in the 300 block of North Federal was not intoxicated and needed medical assistance, which was provided by a RPD officer who also summoned an ambulance for the person. The call came in at 9:37 a.m.

A vehicle pared in the 1300 block of Redwood Drive had its tires slashed in a report received on the 12th at noon.

A resident in the 1100 block of Forest Drive reported at 12:05 p.m. that someone tried to kick in their door and left a shoe print on the door. Unfortunately, the shoe print was cleaned off of the door before police arrived. There are no suspects.

An alarm that would not shut off resulted in Police going to the 300 block of East Adams Avenue to Investigate. A motion detector on the doorbell kept setting off the alarm

A store clerk in the 300 block of North Federal Boulevard at 3:01 a.m. reported being sexually assaulted while other were shoplifting in the store who then fled.

Thieves in the 1000 block of North Federal cut the leather straps securing the saddlebags to a motorcycle. the bag and clothing it contained wasvalued at $290. A CPAP machine which was also in the bags and taken was valued at $1,000 . There are no suspects.

Two bicycles were reported taken from the back yard of a residence in the 800 block of North 16th East at 12:53 p.m. on the 14th.