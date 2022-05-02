RPD Blotter: Three arrests; Littering Complaint; Drug evidence collected.

The Riverton Police Department report from 4/28/22 to 4/29/22 at 7 a.m.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Benjamin Aragon, 35, Riverton, arrested on a RPD warrant

Brittney Littlewhiteman, 32, St. Stephens, arrested on two Fremont County warrants at 4:31 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Main

Cole Walker, 22. St. Stephens, arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 4:31 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Main

Patrol Calls:

A truck driving into Riverton Friday at 9:44 a.m. on South Federal Boulevard did not have a covered load and trash was flying out of the back of the vehicle. The littering complaint was filed by people following the truck.

A report is pending on a harassment complaint filed at 10:22 a.m. on Friday.

Evidence in a drug investigation was collected at an address on South Federal Boulevard at 3:01 p.m. on Friday.

Police were call to the A&T Mobile Home park on a report of a female that was assaulted at 9:14 p.m.

A trespassing complaint was filed at 9:15 p.m. for a vehicle parked on his property and a number of people in his backyard. A report is pending.