RPD Blotter: Ten Arrests; Firearm Stolen; Fender Benders

Riverton Police Blotter from 7 a.m. on 5/18/22 to 7 a.m. on 5/20/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Martin Gutierrez, 48, Casper, arrested at 7:47 a.m. on the 19th in the 300 block of Elk Drive and Big Horn Drive on a Fremont County warrant

A 36 year-old male was trespassed from an address in the 1200 block of West Monroe Avnue at 10:14 a.m. on the 19th

Skye Willow, 28, Riverton, arrested at 11:41 a.m. in the 100 block of Apache Avenue on a RDP warrant.

Sheron Behan, 35, Riverton, arrested at 5:11 p.m. in the 300 block of East Fremont for Public Intoxication.

Jeralyn Meyers, 40, Riverton, arrested at 6:03 p.m. in the 300 block of Spire Drive on a RPD warrant

Irene Dewey, 57, Riverton, arrested at 7:32 p.m. on the 19th in the 800 block of North Federal for Interference and on a RPD warrant.

Ty King, 63, Riverton, arrested at 8:18 p.m. in the 400 block of Sycamore Drive on a Fremont County warrant

Jessica SunRhodes, 40, Arapahoe, arrested at 1:34 p.m. in the 700 block of East Park on the 18th for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Duane Shakespeare, 37, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication and on ten (10) RPD warrants

Loren Shakespeare, 49, Arapahoe, arrested on three (3) outstanding RPD warrants.

Shyanne Posey, 31, Ethete, arrested on an outstanding RPD warrant and for Use or Possession of Marijuana.

Patrol Calls:

Police were notified at 8:39 a.m. from the 3000 block of College Hill Drive that tires had been slashed on a 2005 Chevrolet. A report is pending.

A firearm identified at a Ruger Speed Six was taken from a 2015 Chevrolet in the 800 block of North 16th Street East. The called did not recall if the vehicle had been locked or not. The report was made at 8:39 a.m.

A violation of a protection order was reported from the 500 block of Hursh Street at 10:19 a.m. A report was taken.

A third-party report was received at 2:08 p.m. requesting a Welfare Check at an address in the 800 block of East Adams. A report is pending.

A School Resource Office reported a fight at 2:56 p.m. in the 400 block of North 4th Street West. A report is pending.

A Riverton area resident reported the fraudulent use of a credit card. The report was made at 6:38 p.m.

A citizen called at 2:11 p.m. wanting an informational report on a urination situation that occurred overnight in the 2000 block of North Federal.

A woman reported an assault in the 400 block of East Pershing at 8:34 p.m. Police were unable to locate the perpetrator.

The value of a neighborhood watch. A neighbor in the 1,000 block of East Fremont saw an individual in a neighbors truck and ran them off. Police were unable to find the subject but a vehicle burglary was avoided.

A minor two-vehicle crash was reported at 9:35 p.m. in the 500 block of East Main Street when one vehicle backed into the other. A report is pending.

A two-vehicle fender bender was reported at 10:50 a.m. in the east parking lot of Smith’s at 1200 block of West Main Street. A report is pending.

A resident in the 100 block of East Jefferson heard someone fiddling with their door at 11:52 a.m. and chased them away. A report is pending.

A hit and run vehicle crash was reported at 1:56 p.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street in which video was captured of the event. A report is pending.

An individual went to the Police Department to report an Identity theft fraud at 1:59 p.m.

A dead crow was found in a Lilac Bush in the 600 block of Spruce Street.

A two vehicle collision was reported at 3:11 p.m. in an alley on East Washington Avenue. A report is pending.

A vehicle crash was called in at 3:43 p.m. in the 600 block of East Main. The caller would not answer questions. A report is pending.

A concerned neighbor called police after noticing an elderly person known to have dementia walking down the street. An officer responded at 7:24 p.m. and assisted the person back to their home.

A report of a disorderly person in the 600 block of Eagle Drive was called in at 8:52 p.m. A man was pounding on her door. A report is pending.

A caller reporting hitting a light pole in a parking lot at Central Wyoming College at 9:01 p.m. A state accident report was required.

Police contacted a person driving a dirt bike up and down the 1000 block of Eastview Drive at a high rate of speed to stop driving in that area. The subject agreed.